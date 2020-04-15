Full Stream Ahead: Your best high-brow, and low-brow, film bets on Crave, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video Canada this April 18-19 weekend

Before you turn on your television, iPad or laptop this weekend and drown in movie options, The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz presents three streaming bets that are worth your coveted downtime – even though they might make you miss the theatre more than you already do.
Good Boys, Crave: Your enjoyment of this past summer’s Good Boys may depend on how much you’ve already seen of Good Boys. If, for instance, you’ve watched 2007′s Superbad, then you’ve already seen a good deal of the same friends-forever themes and ultra-horny comedy that Good Boys mines, albeit aged down about five years here to Grade 6. But just because you’ve seen this particular brand of pint-sized vulgarity before doesn’t make it much less enjoyable here, especially if you’ve spent the past month cooped up with your very own junior-sized hellion.
Plus: Canadian Jacob Tremblay works hard to shake off any precocious typecasting that previously caged him, and his fellow lead and lewd co-stars Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams charm with distressing ease. All that, and you get a pretty good and funny cover of Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love Is, set to a crude children’s reworking of the musical Rock of Ages, featuring pixie-stick-powder cocaine. And no one, certainly, has ever seen that before. One word of caution: Just because this film stars 10-year-old boys does not mean you should entrust it with Zoom-call babysitting duties for your own 10-year-old boys.
Howards End, Netflix: Yes, I’m going to use this space to recommend both a sex-obsessed tween comedy in the Seth Rogen mould and this classic, ultra-refined 1992 Merchant-Ivory production that would never even dare undo its metaphorical top button. It’s called versatility, people. Beautifully shot and handsomely realized, director James Ivory and producer Ismail Merchant’s adaptation of E.M. Forster’s class-tensions novel is a powerful work on all cinematic levels.
There is the tense and delicate screenplay by regular Merchant-Ivory collaborator Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, meticulous and expensive production design that would likely never be greenlit today, and fully felt performances from Emma Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave and Helena Bonham Carter. Given Netflix’s propensity to highlight films only made after, say, 2002, you might be surprised to even learn Howards End is hidden within the stremer’s giant catalogue. Sometimes it pays to dig a little deep (and no, that’s not some sort of Good Boys-esque double entendre).
Dick, Amazon Prime Video: And now we go back to low-brow comedy, although with a high-brow conception. Released in 1999 and promptly ignored, director Andrew Fleming’s political-satire-in-teen-comedy-clothing has slowly but steadily gained a cult following, thanks to its delightfully prickly script, two sunny and smart lead performances from Kristen Dunst and Michelle Williams, and a supporting cast that was ridiculously stacked with comedy superstars both past (Dan Hedaya, Teri Garr), present (Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Jim Breuer) and future (Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds).
Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.