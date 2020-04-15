 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Film

Register
AdChoices
Screen Time

Full Stream Ahead: Your best high-brow, and low-brow, film bets on Crave, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video Canada this April 18-19 weekend

Barry Hertz
Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Keith L. Williams, Jacob Tremblay and Brady Noon star in Good Boys, available on Crave.

Ed Araquel/Universal Pictures

Before you turn on your television, iPad or laptop this weekend and drown in movie options, The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz presents three streaming bets that are worth your coveted downtime – even though they might make you miss the theatre more than you already do.

Good Boys, Crave: Your enjoyment of this past summer’s Good Boys may depend on how much you’ve already seen of Good Boys. If, for instance, you’ve watched 2007′s Superbad, then you’ve already seen a good deal of the same friends-forever themes and ultra-horny comedy that Good Boys mines, albeit aged down about five years here to Grade 6. But just because you’ve seen this particular brand of pint-sized vulgarity before doesn’t make it much less enjoyable here, especially if you’ve spent the past month cooped up with your very own junior-sized hellion.

Plus: Canadian Jacob Tremblay works hard to shake off any precocious typecasting that previously caged him, and his fellow lead and lewd co-stars Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams charm with distressing ease. All that, and you get a pretty good and funny cover of Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love Is, set to a crude children’s reworking of the musical Rock of Ages, featuring pixie-stick-powder cocaine. And no one, certainly, has ever seen that before. One word of caution: Just because this film stars 10-year-old boys does not mean you should entrust it with Zoom-call babysitting duties for your own 10-year-old boys.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Anthony Hopkins in Howards End, available on Netflix.

Courtesy of Touchwood

Howards End, Netflix: Yes, I’m going to use this space to recommend both a sex-obsessed tween comedy in the Seth Rogen mould and this classic, ultra-refined 1992 Merchant-Ivory production that would never even dare undo its metaphorical top button. It’s called versatility, people. Beautifully shot and handsomely realized, director James Ivory and producer Ismail Merchant’s adaptation of E.M. Forster’s class-tensions novel is a powerful work on all cinematic levels.

There is the tense and delicate screenplay by regular Merchant-Ivory collaborator Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, meticulous and expensive production design that would likely never be greenlit today, and fully felt performances from Emma Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave and Helena Bonham Carter. Given Netflix’s propensity to highlight films only made after, say, 2002, you might be surprised to even learn Howards End is hidden within the stremer’s giant catalogue. Sometimes it pays to dig a little deep (and no, that’s not some sort of Good Boys-esque double entendre).

Open this photo in gallery

Michelle Williams and Kirsten Dunst star in Dick, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Columbia Pictures

Dick, Amazon Prime Video: And now we go back to low-brow comedy, although with a high-brow conception. Released in 1999 and promptly ignored, director Andrew Fleming’s political-satire-in-teen-comedy-clothing has slowly but steadily gained a cult following, thanks to its delightfully prickly script, two sunny and smart lead performances from Kristen Dunst and Michelle Williams, and a supporting cast that was ridiculously stacked with comedy superstars both past (Dan Hedaya, Teri Garr), present (Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Jim Breuer) and future (Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds).

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies