Full Stream Ahead: Your best under-the-radar new-movie bets on Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video this April 25-26 weekend

Before you turn on your television, iPad or laptop this weekend and drown in movie options, The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz presents three streaming bets that are worth your coveted downtime – even though they might make you miss the theatre more than you already do.
Earth and Blood, Netflix: Slipped onto Netflix last week with absolutely zero publicity, Julien Leclercq’s French action movie could’ve used just a sliver of the streaming giant’s marketing power that it reserves for, say, their latest David Spade comedy. (The Wrong Missy is ready to make you laugh until it hurts May 8!) Tense, violent and running a tight 80 minutes, Leclercq doesn’t reinvent the genre so much as work nicely within it, creating a stand-off thriller that neither exceeds expectations, nor falls short. Bonus points should be awarded for the novelty of location: A remote sawmill, which unbeknownst to owner Said (Sami Bouajila) is the stash house for some recently stolen cocaine. And its former owners would very much like the package back.
Little Monsters, Amazon Prime Video: Maybe your current quarantined state isn’t the best time to indulge in a zombie movie viewing. But what if the zombie movie in question was ... pretty funny? Something to take your mind off things, while at the same time indulging in all kinds of your worst-case-scenario nightmares. Win-win! Director Abe Forsythe’s new film, which premiered at Sundance last year before slipping onto Amazon Prime Video in Canada this month, takes the Shaun of the Dead/Zombieland/Dead Don’t Die/Anna and the Apocalypse approach to the undead genre, turning a zombie outbreak into high farce. Following a kindergarten teacher (Lupita Nyong’o, exceeding her material at every step) protecting her young charges from an army of brain-eaters with a smile and a song, the film is gross, it’s crass, but it’s also perversely sunny in its end-of-the-world disposition.
In Fabric, Crave: Peter Strickland’s films seem beamed in from another world, or perhaps whisked away from an alternate reality where moral standards are lax and every household item comes draped in velvet and splashed with blood. Watching The Duke of Burgundy, Berberian Sound Studio and now In Fabric are seductive and often transformative experiences – and trying to articulate their contents to the inexperienced is akin to describing a fever dream while under the influence of too many Tylenol 3s. If this all sounds like hyperbole, it’s only because my mind is still trying to sort itself out after watching In Fabric’s lurid, sensual ghost story during the Toronto International Film Festival – 2½ years ago. Ostensibly about a haunted dress (yep) pushed on unassuming customers by a demonic department store (double yep), the silly horror trappings are more of an excuse for Strickland to revel in his most extreme obsessions (sex, death, satin, Satan, the distinct peculiarities of Fatma Mohamed line-readings).
