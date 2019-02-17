Globe and Mail Oscars guide: Read the list of nominees and our reviews of the films

It’s been one of the messiest Oscar races of recent years, fuelling old cinematic feuds along cultural and commercial lines. It has pitted a Netflix production against a studio establishment wary of a streaming-dominated future. It’s elevated daring movies by black directors, but it also gave us the Driving Miss Daisy of 2018, a supposedly feel-good but widely controversial story of a white man’s journey to tolerance. And looming in the background of it all is #MeToo, a movement given new life by sexual-assault allegations against the director of one of the best-picture nominees.
It all comes to a head on Feb. 24, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET (with the preshow beginning at 8 p.m.), when the 92nd Academy Awards kicks off at Hollywood's Dolby Theater.
Oscars at a glance
What we loved: Only two of the films nominated for best picture got four-star reviews from The Globe and Mail: Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma (“an experience unlike any other,” in Barry Hertz’s words) and Bradley Cooper’s revival of A Star is Born (which Kate Taylor praised for its “immersive soundtrack” and deft performance by Lady Gaga). Other four-star films on the list of nominees included the space-race drama First Man and the documentaries Free Solo, a character portrait of rock climber Alex Honnold, and Hale County This Morning, This Evening, a poetic look at black American life in Alabama.
What we didn’t love: On average, best-picture nominees got 2.75 stars from The Globe’s reviewers. Two particular duds, both biopics, dragged that average down by getting only one star each: Bohemian Rhapsody (“Freddie Mercury deserves better,” wrote Carly Lewis) and the Dick Cheney profile Vice (a “furious, hectoring and condescending film,” said Hertz).
Who was robbed: Hertz’s list of Oscar snubs noted three big absences from the best-director category: Ryan Coogler for Black Panther, Barry Jenkins for If Beale Street Could Talk and Damien Chazelle for First Man. Other four-star films that didn’t get any nominations were the Joaquin Phoenix thriller You Were Never Really Here and They Shall Not Grow Old, Peter Jackson’s colourized documentary of First World War footage.
Who’s Canadian: Animators from Canada dominated the list of nominees for best animated short: Pixar’s Bao comes from Toronto native Domee Shi, Weekends is by Canadian-born director Trevor Jimenez and is set in 1980s Toronto, and the Vancouver husband-and-wife duo David Fine and Alison Snowden are up for Animal Behaviour. Two Montrealers are in the running for best live-action short, Jeremy Comte for Fauve and Marianne Farley for Marguerite. Sound mixer Paul Massey (Bohemian Rhapsody) and set decorator Gordon Sim (Mary Poppins Returns) are also Canadian. And of course, Canadian superstar Ryan Gosling is the star of First Man, but he won’t be going home with an Oscar for that film: Its four nominations are all for technical categories.
The nominees
Best picture
Acting awards
Best actress
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best supporting actress
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best actor
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
- Willem Defoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best supporting actor
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Directing and screenwriting awards
Best director
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Adam McKay, Vice
Writing (original screenplay)
Writing (adapted screenplay)
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- BlacKkKlansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star is Born
Short, animated and foreign-language films
Best foreign-language film
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Cold War (Poland)
- Never Look Away (Germany)
- Roma (Mexico)
- Shoplifters (Japan)
Animated feature film
Animated short film
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Live-action short film
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
Documentary feature film
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Documentary short film
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
Visual and production awards
Cinematography
Costume design
Film editing
Makeup and hairstyling
Production design
Visual effects
Sound and music awards
Sound editing
Sound mixing
Music (original score)
Music (original song)
- All the Stars, from Black Panther
- I’ll Fight, from RBG
- The Place Where Lost Things Go, from Mary Poppins Returns
- Shallow, from A Star is Born
- When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
