Globe and Mail Oscars guide: Read the list of nominees and our reviews of the films

Explainer

Globe and Mail Oscars guide: Read the list of nominees and our reviews of the films

On Feb. 24, the 92nd Academy Awards will honour the best in cinema from the past year. Here’s what you need to know first

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Oscars at a glanceBest pictureActing awardsDirecting and screenwriting awardsShort, animated and foreign-language filmsVisual and production awardsSound and music awards

It’s been one of the messiest Oscar races of recent years, fuelling old cinematic feuds along cultural and commercial lines. It has pitted a Netflix production against a studio establishment wary of a streaming-dominated future. It’s elevated daring movies by black directors, but it also gave us the Driving Miss Daisy of 2018, a supposedly feel-good but widely controversial story of a white man’s journey to tolerance. And looming in the background of it all is #MeToo, a movement given new life by sexual-assault allegations against the director of one of the best-picture nominees.

It all comes to a head on Feb. 24, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET (with the preshow beginning at 8 p.m.), when the 92nd Academy Awards kicks off at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater. Follow The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz (@hertzbarry) on Twitter for updates on the winners. In the meantime, here’s a list of all the nominees, with links to The Globe’s reviews of the films.



Oscars at a glance

What we loved: Only two of the films nominated for best picture got four-star reviews from The Globe and Mail: Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma (“an experience unlike any other,” in Barry Hertz’s words) and Bradley Cooper’s revival of A Star is Born (which Kate Taylor praised for its “immersive soundtrack” and deft performance by Lady Gaga). Other four-star films on the list of nominees included the space-race drama First Man and the documentaries Free Solo, a character portrait of rock climber Alex Honnold, and Hale County This Morning, This Evening, a poetic look at black American life in Alabama.

What we didn’t love: On average, best-picture nominees got 2.75 stars from The Globe’s reviewers. Two particular duds, both biopics, dragged that average down by getting only one star each: Bohemian Rhapsody (“Freddie Mercury deserves better,” wrote Carly Lewis) and the Dick Cheney profile Vice (a “furious, hectoring and condescending film,” said Hertz).

Who was robbed: Hertz’s list of Oscar snubs noted three big absences from the best-director category: Ryan Coogler for Black Panther, Barry Jenkins for If Beale Street Could Talk and Damien Chazelle for First Man. Other four-star films that didn’t get any nominations were the Joaquin Phoenix thriller You Were Never Really Here and They Shall Not Grow Old, Peter Jackson’s colourized documentary of First World War footage.

Who’s Canadian: Animators from Canada dominated the list of nominees for best animated short: Pixar’s Bao comes from Toronto native Domee Shi, Weekends is by Canadian-born director Trevor Jimenez and is set in 1980s Toronto, and the Vancouver husband-and-wife duo David Fine and Alison Snowden are up for Animal Behaviour. Two Montrealers are in the running for best live-action short, Jeremy Comte for Fauve and Marianne Farley for Marguerite. Sound mixer Paul Massey (Bohemian Rhapsody) and set decorator Gordon Sim (Mary Poppins Returns) are also Canadian. And of course, Canadian superstar Ryan Gosling is the star of First Man, but he won’t be going home with an Oscar for that film: Its four nominations are all for technical categories.

The nominees


Best picture

Lady Gaga, right, and Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born.

Acting awards

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma.

Best actress

Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Best supporting actress

Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Best actor

Mahershala Ali in Green Book.

Best supporting actor

Directing and screenwriting awards

Spike Lee, left, on the set of BlacKkKlansman.

Best director

Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone in The Favourite.

Writing (original screenplay)

Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Short, animated and foreign-language films

A scene from Capernaum.

Best foreign-language film

A scene from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Animated feature film

Vancouver's David Fine and Alison Snowden, who have their animated short Animal Behaviour nominated for an Oscar.

Animated short film

  • Animal Behaviour
  • Bao
  • Late Afternoon
  • One Small Step
  • Weekends
Montreal's Jeremy Comte and Marianne Farley, directors of Fauve and Marguerite.

Live-action short film

  • Detainment
  • Fauve
  • Marguerite
  • Mother
  • Skin
A scene from Hale County This Morning, This Evening.

Documentary feature film

Documentary short film

  • Black Sheep
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • A Night at the Garden
  • Period. End of Sentence.

Visual and production awards

Joanna Kulig in Cold War.

Cinematography

A scene from Black Panther.

Costume design

Open this photo in gallery

The Canadian Press

Film editing

Makeup and hairstyling

Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns.

Production design

Ryan Gosling in First Man.

Visual effects

Sound and music awards

John Krasinski and Noah Jupe in A Quiet Place.

Sound editing

Sound mixing

Boss, voiced by Bill Murray, in Isle of Dogs.

Music (original score)

Tim Blake Nelson in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Music (original song)

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.