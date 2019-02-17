Globe and Mail Oscars guide: Read the list of nominees and our reviews of the films

Open this photo in gallery Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Netflix, Fox Searchlight Films, Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel Studios/Disney, Warner Bros. Pictures and Annapurna Pictures via Associated Press

It’s been one of the messiest Oscar races of recent years, fuelling old cinematic feuds along cultural and commercial lines. It has pitted a Netflix production against a studio establishment wary of a streaming-dominated future. It’s elevated daring movies by black directors, but it also gave us the Driving Miss Daisy of 2018, a supposedly feel-good but widely controversial story of a white man’s journey to tolerance. And looming in the background of it all is #MeToo, a movement given new life by sexual-assault allegations against the director of one of the best-picture nominees.

It all comes to a head on Feb. 24, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET (with the preshow beginning at 8 p.m.), when the 92nd Academy Awards kicks off at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater. Follow The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz (@hertzbarry) on Twitter for updates on the winners. In the meantime, here’s a list of all the nominees, with links to The Globe’s reviews of the films.

Oscars at a glance

Open this photo in gallery Matt Sayles/The Associated Press

What we loved: Only two of the films nominated for best picture got four-star reviews from The Globe and Mail: Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma (“an experience unlike any other,” in Barry Hertz’s words) and Bradley Cooper’s revival of A Star is Born (which Kate Taylor praised for its “immersive soundtrack” and deft performance by Lady Gaga). Other four-star films on the list of nominees included the space-race drama First Man and the documentaries Free Solo, a character portrait of rock climber Alex Honnold, and Hale County This Morning, This Evening, a poetic look at black American life in Alabama.

Story continues below advertisement

What we didn’t love: On average, best-picture nominees got 2.75 stars from The Globe’s reviewers. Two particular duds, both biopics, dragged that average down by getting only one star each: Bohemian Rhapsody (“Freddie Mercury deserves better,” wrote Carly Lewis) and the Dick Cheney profile Vice (a “furious, hectoring and condescending film,” said Hertz).

Who was robbed: Hertz’s list of Oscar snubs noted three big absences from the best-director category: Ryan Coogler for Black Panther, Barry Jenkins for If Beale Street Could Talk and Damien Chazelle for First Man. Other four-star films that didn’t get any nominations were the Joaquin Phoenix thriller You Were Never Really Here and They Shall Not Grow Old, Peter Jackson’s colourized documentary of First World War footage.

Who’s Canadian: Animators from Canada dominated the list of nominees for best animated short: Pixar’s Bao comes from Toronto native Domee Shi, Weekends is by Canadian-born director Trevor Jimenez and is set in 1980s Toronto, and the Vancouver husband-and-wife duo David Fine and Alison Snowden are up for Animal Behaviour. Two Montrealers are in the running for best live-action short, Jeremy Comte for Fauve and Marianne Farley for Marguerite. Sound mixer Paul Massey (Bohemian Rhapsody) and set decorator Gordon Sim (Mary Poppins Returns) are also Canadian. And of course, Canadian superstar Ryan Gosling is the star of First Man, but he won’t be going home with an Oscar for that film: Its four nominations are all for technical categories.

The nominees

Best picture

Open this photo in gallery Lady Gaga, right, and Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/The Associated Press

Acting awards

Open this photo in gallery Yalitza Aparicio in Roma. The Canadian Press

Best actress

Open this photo in gallery Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk. Tatum Mangus / Annapurna Pictures/The Associated Press

Best supporting actress

Open this photo in gallery Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody. Photo Credit: Alex Bailey/The Associated Press

Best actor

Open this photo in gallery Mahershala Ali in Green Book. The Associated Press

Best supporting actor

Directing and screenwriting awards

Open this photo in gallery Spike Lee, left, on the set of BlacKkKlansman. David Lee/The Associated Press

Best director

Open this photo in gallery Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone in The Favourite. Atsushi Nishijima/The Canadian Press

Writing (original screenplay)

Open this photo in gallery Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me? The Associated Press

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Short, animated and foreign-language films

Open this photo in gallery A scene from Capernaum. The Associated Press

Best foreign-language film

Open this photo in gallery A scene from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures Animation/The Associated Press

Animated feature film

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver's David Fine and Alison Snowden, who have their animated short Animal Behaviour nominated for an Oscar. Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Animated short film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Open this photo in gallery Montreal's Jeremy Comte and Marianne Farley, directors of Fauve and Marguerite. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Live-action short film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Open this photo in gallery A scene from Hale County This Morning, This Evening. Courtesy of Films We Like

Documentary feature film

Documentary short film

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Visual and production awards

Open this photo in gallery Joanna Kulig in Cold War. Courtesy of Mongrel

Cinematography

Open this photo in gallery A scene from Black Panther. null/The Associated Press

Costume design

Open this photo in gallery Christian Bale portrays Dick Cheney in Vice. The Canadian Press

Film editing

Makeup and hairstyling

Open this photo in gallery Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns. Courtesy of Disney/The Associated Press

Production design

Open this photo in gallery Ryan Gosling in First Man. Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/The Associated Press

Visual effects

Sound and music awards

Open this photo in gallery John Krasinski and Noah Jupe in A Quiet Place. Jonny Cournoyer/The Associated Press

Sound editing

Sound mixing

Open this photo in gallery Boss, voiced by Bill Murray, in Isle of Dogs. The Associated Press

Music (original score)

Open this photo in gallery Tim Blake Nelson in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Netflix/The Associated Press

Music (original song)