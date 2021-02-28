Golden Globe Awards 2021: The best, worst and weirdest moments so far

Open this photo in gallery In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. NBC/The Associated Press

Kicking off with shots of a masked audience composed of first responders and continuing with technical glitches and candid shots of bypassed nominees getting good and drunk at home, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night offered plenty of memorable triumphs, meme-worthy sound bites and questionable decision-making. Before the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gets themselves into any more trouble, The Globe and Mail presents the highs, lows and whaaaaaaaat-the-whaaaaat Golden Globe moments that left us with a week’s worth of talking points.

The Good

Hosts with the Most-ish If any year deserved the who-gives-a-[censored] indifference of regular Globes host Ricky Gervais, it was this year. Instead, the HFPA went with the relatively safe choice of Tina Fey (broadcasting from New York’s Rainbow Room) and Amy Poehler (live from the Beverley Hills Hilton), who poked the industry with jokes about Quentin Tarantino’s foot fetish and Matthew McConaughey’s car commercials. It was pretty funny … if you had just awoken from a five-year coma. (If so, I won’t judge you for immediately self-injuring yourself in a bid to go back to sleep.)

Mank Drank One good thing about this Zooming mess: We get to see genuinely honest reactions from losers. Take Mank writer-director David Fincher’s caught-on-video reaction to losing the Best Screenplay to The Trial of the Chicago 7′s Aaron Sorkin: he simply took a shot. I feel you, David.

Schitt Happens, Again Fresh off a record-breaking Emmy sweep, the Schitt’s Creek crew found love at the Globes, too. Although maybe Best Actress in a Comedy winner Catherine O’Hara could have gone without the canned applause coming off her husband Bo Welch’s iPhone, which was supposed to be funny but was just technically aggravating. Which is as good a summation of the evening as anything. (Although I guess O’Hara gets immediately forgiven, at least north of the border, for giving a shout-out to the CBC.)

The Bad

Golden Parachute The HFPA doesn’t exactly have the most sterling reputation in the movie business. But even HFPA apologists were feeling leery going into Sunday’s gala, given that a series of recent Los Angeles Times investigations revealed that, among other things, the Globes organization counts exactly zero Black journalists among its members. Addressing the situation, Fey and Poehler riffed that, “maybe [the HFPA] didn’t get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s.” Eh. Call me back when someone super-sizes that joke. And yes, I’m aware that using a super-size joke is as hacky as whatever Fey and Poehler were doing. It’s called meta-comedy, people!

“Is this on?” Maybe not the best way to follow up comments on the HFPA’s hazy commitment to respecting Black artists is to have the acceptance speech from your first Black winner of the evening, Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya, cutting out. But just as presenter Laura Dern was ready to move things along, the Judas and the Black Messiah star jumped back in, although not before proclaiming that the HFPA was “doing me dirty!” Fair.

The Weird

Red Carpet Ride The Globes answered the question of how you air a red-carpet special without a red carpet by taking a page from everyone’s game plan this year: try your best and hope no one gets too sad. Thus, we got co-hosts Susan Kelechi Watson and Jane Lynch, standing six feet apart, Zooming with stars who got dressed up at home and bantered through sometimes glitchy web connections. Bonus: we got rare glimpses at the abodes of such stars as Regina King and Kate Hudson. Downside: we got the opportunity to feel that much worse about our own laundry-strewn, unvacuumed, completely in-disarray domiciles.

