Guillermo del Toro to join board of Canadian Film Centre; Neishaw Ali new chair

Open this photo in gallery: Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro arrives for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2023.MICHAEL TRAN

Director Guillermo del Toro is set to join the board of the Canadian Film Centre.

The charity says the three-time Oscar winner behind “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” will be appointed to the board of directors at the annual general meeting in October.

Del Toro, who was born in Mexico and shoots many of his projects in Canada, says he’s happy to “help support the next generation of storytellers” through his work with the organization.

The Canadian Film Centre, founded by the late Norman Jewison, made the announcement as it shared the news that visual effects producer Neishaw Ali had replaced Christina Jennings as chair of the board.

Jennings had served in the role for a decade, and was on the board for seven years before that.

Ali joined the board in 2020 and is also a founding partner, CEO and executive producer of Spin VFX.