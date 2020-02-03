 Skip to main content

Film

Hamilton by original Broadway cast coming to a film screen near you in 2021

Mark Kennedy
New York
The Associated Press
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton perform at the Tony Awards in New York on June 12, 2016. The Walt Disney Company said Monday it will distribute a live capture of Miranda's show in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021.

Evan Agostini/The Associated Press

Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of Hamilton perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theatre.

The Walt Disney Company said Monday it will distribute a four-year-old live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021.

The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and made numerous tours.

The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 and will star all of the original Tony Award winners – Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.

Others who star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The filmed version is directed by the show’s director, Tommy Kail.

“We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like onstage – and in the audience – when we shot this,” Kail said in a statement.

