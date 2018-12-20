Hirokazu Kore-eda’s prize-winning drama Shoplifters shines a controversial light on poverty in modern Japan

Open this photo in gallery Lily Franky as Osamu Shibata and Jyo Kairi as Shota Shibata in Shoplifters. Mongrel Media

It seems heavy-handed, almost tacky, to bring up politics while discussing Shoplifters, the new Hirokazu Kore-eda drama that is beginning to roll out across Canada. The film is a delicate, quietly shattering work about a family living on the margins of Japanese society who steal to make ends meet. Like many of Kore-eda’s films, it is an exploration of the nature of family, of the ties that bind.

Still, after it nabbed this year’s Palme d’Or, a burst of headlines suggested the Japanese government was less pleased than might have been expected, considering the film was the first from Japan to win Cannes’s top prize since Shohei Imamura’s The Eel in 1997. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for one, neglected to congratulate Kore-eda on his win. And so the discussion around the film began to pivot, from the family itself to its place within larger Japanese society.

During a recent interview from Paris, where he is shooting a new film, Kore-eda, 56, noted the discomfort with which some people greeted Shoplifters. “There are people who do not want to believe that the poverty I’ve depicted does exist in Japan,” he nodded. He was on a three-way Skype call with a Toronto-based translator and The Globe and Mail, the twitchy technology teasing at the possibility of genuine connection without ever fulfilling its promise.

“There are people like that in the government who want to believe that the economy is just growing and everything’s very good,” he said. “So, to have a movie that shows this aspect of Japan may indeed make them uncomfortable.” Still, he added that he had not received “any direct criticism from the government. They may just not want people to see a film like this – or to see it themselves.” (In fact, despite the controversy – or in part because of it? – Shoplifters attracted huge audiences at home. It earned more than $40-million at the Japanese box office, making it Kore-eda’s most successful film.)

And although it won the Palme d’Or, he is hopeful that international audiences won’t take it as a statement on contemporary Japan. “That might have been something that people felt in the day of [Akira] Kurosawa or [Nagisa] Oshima, but I don’t feel that filmmakers in Japan think that way, and I don’t really feel the pressure of that. Nor do I necessarily want it to be viewed that way.”

Indeed, in conversation, it is usually non-Japanese filmmakers (and, as it happens, other Palme d’Or winners) whom he cites as kindred spirits: the Dardenne Brothers (Two Days, One Night; L’enfant), Ken Loach (The Wind That Shakes the Barley). “And I’m just a fan of his, but I also carry a great sympathy with Richard Linklater,” he said, noting another filmmaker who possesses an almost documentary deftness, as well as an intuition for the emotional calculus of long-term domestic relationships.

Shoplifter’s heart, after all, is in the same place as many of Kore-eda’s other films that examine the bonds holding families together, such as Like Father, Like Son, a 2013 melodrama about two children switched at birth, and Our Little Sister (2015), about three grown women who discover they have a 13-year-old sister and then take her in.

In Shoplifters, a three-generation blue-collar family of five (including, as the matriarch, the marvellous Kiki Kirin, who died in September, and Lily Franky as the father) live together in a crowded hovel on the outskirts of Tokyo. One night after a shoplifting expedition, the father and son bring home a little girl they find shivering on an apartment balcony. Intending to take her back after giving her some dinner and a place to warm herself, the family’s resolve evaporates after they spot the bruises on her body. Besides, she is a quick study whom shopkeepers would never suspect as a thief.

The two child actors are wholly natural on-screen, almost artless, a glorious reaffirmation of Kore-eda’s reputation as a gifted director of kids. His approach? “You just have to wait,” he explained. “I realized that if you rush, or you get angry, that stops them from actually doing what they need to do. So you just have to wait.”

It helps that he now has a daughter himself: Becoming a father, he says, made him more patient. It also came around the same time as both his father and mother passed away, deepening his interest in family.

“I couldn’t understand my father, and I couldn’t understand what the relationship was about,” he said. “And it was only when I became a father that I started to understand it, and I began to think, ‘Oh, that’s what he was thinking at this point in his life.’ And I’ve become closer to the age now of him being a father and it is really only now that I think I’m beginning to understand it.”

“I had this powerful sensibility around family, and what is it that defines it – within my own life, and the roles that changed within it. I felt powerfully drawn to the loss of the previous generation, and the recreating of the new generation, and all of that inspired my investigation of family.”

What has he learned in that investigation? “Loss transforms into hope, into possibility,” he replied. “As something is lost, something new is created. Maybe that is family, maybe that is what family is about.”

Shoplifters opens in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver on Dec. 21, and across the country in the new year.