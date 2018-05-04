How director Mark Raso developed his love letter to Kodachrome

Open this photo in gallery Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris in Kodachrome. The movie, written by Jonathan Tropper, was inspired by a 2010 New York Times article about the end of the colour slide film. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

In the new Netflix movie Kodachrome, Ed Harris plays a dying photographer who reunites with his estranged son (Jason Sudeikis) to travel across the United States on an unusual pilgrimage: They need to rush four rolls of Kodachrome to Dwayne’s Photo in Parsons, Kan., before the last lab that can still process the film stops doing so. The movie, written by Jonathan Tropper, was inspired by a 2010 New York Times article about the end of Kodachrome, a colour slide film that was popular with both hobbyists and photojournalists before the rise of digital cameras. Filmed in Toronto and in Shelburne, Ont. (which stood in for Parsons), the movie was directed by Canadian native Mark Raso.

How much does the film borrow from the article that inspired it?

The core of it is a father-and-son story about forgiveness, that’s where the emotional track is. The father-and-son story isn’t in the article: The Times article is just about the pilgrimage people were making to Dwayne’s Photo.

And Ed Harris’s character: Unpleasant, selfish, a philanderer. Is he based on any actual photographer?

His traits and character, no. His work, we tried to base him on Steve McCurry [who shot Afghan Girl for National Geographic in 1984] because McCurry got one of the last rolls of Kodachrome. But Steve McCurry is this supersweet nice guy, so no, it is not based on him.

When did you come on board the project?

I came on board two years after the script was written. It was sent to me and there were so many elements I was attracted to. I was a new father at the time and balancing being a parent and work was something that was new to me, so that was very appealing. And I used to take a lot of photos on film and develop them myself. That whole world just disappeared. I hadn’t done that in a long time and I was interested to dive back into that myself.

How did you recreate Parsons?

Before we shot we went down there, got a tour of the place, got to see their archival pictures. It’s a really cool place: Parsons, Kan., is tiny, but they still develop photos.

We took a ton of reference photos. Unfortunately, when you are dealing with budgets, it just didn’t make any sense to go and shoot there, so we recreated it in Toronto. We recreated the interior to a T. We did the [Parsons] sign in CG and shot in Shelburne, Ont., just north of Toronto.

Ed Harris, Elizabeth Olsen and Jason Sudeikis in Kodachrome.

You were making a film about a photographer. How did that affect the way you shot?

It had to have an impact. We tried to shoot reflections, shoot through glass and having frames within the movie frame. We would try to frame, especially Matt, Jason Sudeikis’s character, in window frames, door frames – this idea of him being stuck inside his father’s work.

And we shot it on film as well, which was a big decision. I hadn’t done that before. Well, I had: black-and-white, 16 mm when I was just starting out, 15 years ago, so it had been a while. The process was eye-opening, it brought me back to when I used to shoot film photography, the preparation and the presence you need when you are taking a photo, compared to now when you just lift [the camera] up in front of the object and shoot off 20 frames, and then choose one later. Instead of being in the moment, waiting for the light to be right.

When we shot this on film we didn’t have playback so we couldn’t see what we had shot.

The assistant camera said: “Stand next to the camera and what your eye sees is what we are going to see.” And that’s if everyone is doing their job. There’s no lab that processes film [for movies] in Toronto any more so we had to send it to Montreal every night. By the time it got there and got processed it would be two or three days before we saw what was shot.

Before you got rushes?

Exactly. That experience reminded me of having a roll of film and shooting it and not knowing what you’ve got until you develop it and the images appear in the bathwater. That was one of the most special things about it for me.

Is it an experience you would repeat?

I would definitely repeat it. All too often today, I don’t feel present in the moment. You’re running around, you are on your phone, you are doing stuff. It forces you to be in the moment and I just loved it. It raises the game of everyone on the film set. I’d love to keep doing it.

Still photographers often say there will be colour film only as long as Hollywood keeps using film. Will the movie industry eventually stop?

There are champions of film at the highest levels of the industry, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, if those voices are pushing it, it will live. The question is whether people in my situation, just starting to break through, will use it. It’s up to us.