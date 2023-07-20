Open this photo in gallery: Antoine Bourges, director of Concrete Valley.Calvin Thomas

Curiosity is what usually leads me to my subjects. In the case of my latest film, Concrete Valley, which will debut theatrically at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on July 21, it was curiosity about Thorncliffe Park, the high-rise Toronto neighbourhood.

I first noticed it while driving by on the Don Valley Parkway and found something both imposing and oddly evocative about the buildings looming tall over the valley. It felt like a place of its own, a place with a story. On my first visit, I quickly discovered that it is an “arrival city,” a landing spot for many immigrants. Originally a racetrack built in the 1910s, the area was turned into a housing complex in the fifties, back when cities tried to fix overcrowding by creating “towers in a park” – modernist utopian communities high above the streets, surrounded by green spaces but detached from the city.

Today, Thorncliffe itself suffers from overcrowding, with more than twice as many residents than its buildings can comfortably hold. The buildings are aging, and their low-income tenants struggle with rising rents (a rent strike is currently under way to protest above-guideline rent increases in three of the largest buildings). Despite these conditions, the neighbourhood is vibrant and welcoming, with lively people from all over the world working hard to make their place in this country. A support worker at the multi-service Neighbourhood Organization (TNO) once told me, “The Canadians of tomorrow live here,” which resonated deeply.

With permission from the folks at TNO, I spent a few months attending English classes for newcomers. I was impressed with the resilience of the people who are unable to find jobs commensurate with their skills and have to return to school to learn a new language and start over. I became interested in what happens a few years after one’s arrival in a new place – specifically, the feeling of not quite being able to fully “arrive” somewhere, which can linger for a long time. As an immigrant myself, I wanted to explore this feeling of detachment and found resonance within the neighbourhood itself, how it can also feel secluded, cut off from the rest of the city.

Syrian newcomers, in particular, were curious about my project, and I felt a connection with those who approached me. After months of research and dialogue with various people from this community, I asked Toronto-based Syrian-Canadian filmmaker Teyama Alkamli to collaborate on a script centring on a Syrian family, recent immigrants, in Thorncliffe.

Over the course of a year we simultaneously wrote the film and cast it. As in my previous films, I wanted to work with real people, which can be a slow process that involves both approaching people and letting them approach you. Over time we found incredible performers in the neighbourhood and the Greater Toronto Area, all newcomers who were able to bring their own lived experiences to their roles, big or small.

As a director, the most unique aspect of making this film was experiencing the frustration of language firsthand. Concrete Valley features many domestic scenes in which the characters speak their native language, Arabic, which I don’t speak or understand. While I could rely on Teyama and the actors to comment on the quality of a particular performance, I found my most valued asset as a director, my ear, rendered useless.

Instead, I had to focus on what I could actually connect to (the tone of voices, the cadence of delivery, the overall melody of the scene). Despite my own experience, I often thought of the people I had met in community English classes, struggling to understand each other and make themselves understood, and the deep frustration of being an outsider because of language.

Filming in Thorncliffe also came with unique logistical challenges. Being in a dense neighbourhood of newcomers, we did our utmost to consider the impact of a film crew on the residents’ space and sense of well-being, always striving to limit the number of crew members to the bare minimum. However, despite our best efforts, we quickly became fixtures in the community, where we were met with more curiosity than concern. People often showed a genuine interest in the story we were telling and sometimes even offered to help both behind and in front of the camera. Having filmed within marginalized communities before, I recognized this openness – a striking generosity for those who take an interest in the everyday.

Concrete Valley has been presented at various film festivals, from Berlin to Jeonju in Korea, but what I look forward to the most is finally being able to share the film in Toronto with the people most closely connected to its story, this community that allowed us to make a film in their home.

Special to The Globe and Mail