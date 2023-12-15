Open this photo in gallery: Jeremy Allen White, left, and Zac Efron attend the Los Angeles premiere of The Iron Claw, at the DGA Theater Complex, on Dec. 11.Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Muscling its way into the awards-race conversation, the new wrestling drama The Iron Claw contains as much brawn as it does tragedy. Chronicling the real-life story of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, Canadian director Sean Durkin’s film pushes both the physical and emotional limits of today’s hottest heartthrobs, Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, as they play scarily fit siblings who crave the spotlight of the ring.

Ahead of The Iron Claw’s Dec. 22 release, Efron (who plays second-eldest brother Kevin Von Erich) and The Bear breakout White (as the younger wrestler Kerry Von Erich) spoke with The Globe and Mail about one hell of a regimen.

Sean Durkin had you guys film the family scenes, just the Von Erich brothers hanging out at the ranch, before the ring scenes. That seems counterintuitive, as you’d want to get the physical stuff out of the way first.

White: I think it was a smart way of doing things because it allowed us to try to understand the family unit right off the bat, to know where these men came from. I had those more emotionally intimate familial scenes prior to getting into the more physical aspects.

Efron: Wanting to get the wrestling scenes perfect, and those being the least in our wheelhouse as actors, yeah, you’d think we’d want to shoot those first to get them out of the way while we’re fresh. But Sean’s plan was to put the brothers together at their peak time together, when they were just coming up in the world. To explore those relationships and find that camaraderie, that love, that brotherhood. Looking back now, it was far and away the most important part of the movie.

How challenging was it filming those brotherly scenes early on, then, knowing what tragic fates awaited the characters who you were bonding with?

Efron: Jeremy, I think I know where you’re going to go with this one, but let me try first: it’s a balancing act. When you’re giving a performance, you don’t want to predict what is going to happen – you have to play it in the moment. That’s an unspoken rule. But I will say that over the course of filming, and the actors started to leave, it dwindled down to just a few of us on-set, which tremendously impacted me. I was missing my guys!

White: We didn’t shoot it completely in order, but the schedule did build it that way. Save for some scenes here and there, I remember it was the good times first, then the tragedy. But Zac’s right, you try to stay in the moment and stay out of either the future or the past.

What do you two make of Sean’s decision not to include youngest brother Chris Von Erich as part of the film? I admit I knew nothing about him until after I watched the film, and then thought it might have been too much to have Chris’s story, too. It would have made it unbelievable, even though it was sadly, well, real.

Efron: That’s just one of the dilemmas that you have to figure out. But ultimately it was something that we trusted Sean with. He has been tinkering with this story for a long, long time.

White: The truth is that all these brothers deserve their own films. But Sean had to make some tough choices to find the focus of this movie.

The training that you guys did with pro wrestler Chavo Guerrero sounds intense. But how familiar were either of you with even the world of wrestling, as a viewer, before signing on?

Efron: This is the closest I ever got. But we did get a whole crash course on it, and we learned from the best of the best. Chavo is elite. And he is full of stories of real-life, practical applications of different techniques that I don’t know if anyone else has. The more layers of wrestling I peeled back, the cooler it got.

White: I understood wrestling peripherally when I was younger, but this was my introduction. And to have Chavo explain things to us, that was amazing.

Efron: And so many of the guys who we were working with were professional wrestlers, but their general appreciation for the Von Erichs for their story and hearing about how the family influenced their careers and lives and how much inspiration they drew from the Von Erichs gave a lot of weight to our decisions. It became that much more important to us based on the love that was around in the community for them.

These interviews have been condensed and edited.