James Bond film No Time to Die delayed again due to COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

A woman walks past a poster for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die, in Bangkok, on Feb. 28, 2020.

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

It’s still not time for No Time to Die.

Producers of the forthcoming James Bond thriller say the film’s release has been delayed again, until the fall of 2021, because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official 007 Twitter account said late Thursday that the 25th instalment in the franchise will now open on Oct. 8.

No Time To Die was originally slated to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to November of that year as the virus swept around the world. It was then delayed again to April 2, 2021.

The film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.

It’s one of a slew of major releases to be pushed back or moved to streaming services as Hollywood studios grapple with coronavirus-related restrictions that have shuttered cinemas in markets around the world.

While mass-vaccination programs in many countries give hope that theatres can reopen, progress on immunization is slow.

After the latest Bond delay was announced, Sony said it was pushing back several of its scheduled spring releases. It said Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was moving from April to June, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was delayed from June to November and Cinderella, starring singer Camila Cabello, will now arrive in July rather than February.

