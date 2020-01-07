 Skip to main content

Film

Joker tops nominations for British Academy film awards

LONDON
The Associated Press
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker.

Niko Tavernise/The Associated Press

The film “Joker” has topped the nominations for the British Academy film awards announced Tuesday.

The movie about the origins of the comic book villain received 11 BAFTA nominations including best film, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and best director.

Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were close behind with 10 nominations each, including for best picture. Sam Mendes’ war film “1917” also earned a best picture nomination two days after winning that award at the Golden Globes.

The Korean film “Parasite” also is on the best picture list.

Canadian Oscar-winning sound engineer Paul Massey snagged a nomination in the sound category for “Le Mans ‘66,” titled “Ford v Ferrari” in North America. He’s nominated alongside David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow and Donald Sylvester.

BAFTA announced its awards nominations on Tuesday, with Joker leading the pack – though some say a lack of diversity in the acting categories is no laughing matter. Reuters

Vancouver-born production designer Dennis Gassner is nominated for best production design with Lee Sandales for “1917.”

In addition to Phoenix, the best actor nominees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.

The best actress will be chosen from among Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Margot Robbie.

BAFTA executives expressed dismay at the lack of diversity reflected in the nominations, which put only white actors up for the major acting prizes and have no women competing in the best director category.

“Being totally honest, we are disappointed, and that is not to take anything away from the people who have been nominated,” British Academy Chief Executive Amanda Berry said.

The winners will be announced at a Feb. 2 gala event hosted by comedian Graham Norton, a past BAFTA winner for his TV chat show.

