Jon Bernthal is Julian Kaye in Showtime's American Gigolo.Warrick Page/Showtime / Crave

Do you ever feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload era, where there are so many new films and series being released on streaming platforms every day that it can feel hard to keep your head above the zeitgeist waters. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan star in The Broken Hearts Gallery.George Kraychyk/Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

The Broken Hearts Gallery (Netflix) Almost completely ignored upon its September, 2020 theatrical release – hmm, wonder what must have been going on at the time? – Canadian filmmaker Natalie Krinsky’s rom-com is a zippy diversion just waiting to be discovered by home audiences. Featuring a diverse, crazily energetic cast (Geraldine Viswanathan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Phillipa Soo) and a conceit just a beat above generic meet-cutes (a young art curator overcomes a breakup by opening the titular gallery to failed relationships), the film is sweet Saturday night comfort food.

HBO’s Industry follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London.HBO / Crave

Industry, Season 2 (Crave) HBO’s sex-and-stocks drama went under-the-radar during its first run in the fall of 2020. But now that we’re all inching our way back to our workplaces, the London-set series is back with a vicious blend of office politics and squishy copulations. (Seriously, this show deserves a special Emmy for bedroom-set sound effects.) Featuring an enjoyably incomprehensible amount of financial-trader lingo and standout performances from Ken Leung and Marisa Abela, Industry will hypnotize you into thinking desks are cool.

Petite Maman was shot with a small cast in just a handful of locations.Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

Petite Maman (Prime Video) After going big with her 2019 historical romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire, French director Céline Sciamma goes small in all the right ways for her epic-in-miniature follow-up, which finds comfort in the space between love and grief. Shot with a small cast in just a handful of locations, Petite Maman represents both the absolute apex of pandemic-era filmmaking as well as proof that between this, 2014′s Girlhood and 2011′s Tomboy, Sciamma is one of contemporary cinema’s most astute chroniclers of adolescence.

American Gigolo (Crave) Fun fact: Jon Bernthal makes every production he stars in 100 per cent more interesting. The prolific, square-jawed actor has been burning up the screen in roles both big (HBO’s We Own This City) and small (his delightful appearance in The Wolf of Wall Street) for years. And now he’s delivering prime material for all hardcore Bernthal devotees, starring in this series update of Paul Schrader’s underrated 1980s neo-noir American Gigolo. While Schrader has distanced himself from this adaptation, Bernthal should make even the limpest intellectual-property update rock-hard.

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim for a fifth season.Courtesy of Adult Swim

Rick and Morty, Season 6 (Adult Swim Channel via Prime Video) I feel the dust has settled on the great Rick and Morty freak-out of 2017, when crazed fans of the animated adult comedy swarmed McDonald’s locations demanding packets of a special tie-in McNugget sauce. So where once upon a time it was embarrassing to admit being a fan of the series, now I can safely admit that I deeply love this twisted, form-bending concoction that skewers everything from fan culture to the concept of highbrow television itself.

