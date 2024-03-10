The 96th Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday evening, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and attended by the biggest stars in the world.
These are the winners for the evening so far. This list will be updated as winners are announced.
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
“The After,” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
“Invincible,” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
“Knight of Fortune,” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
“Red, White and Blue,” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte van Hoytema
“El Conde,” Edward Lachman
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto
“Maestro,” Matthew Libatique
“Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
“The Eternal Memory,” Maite Alberdi
“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner
“Island In Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
Nai Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis
FILM EDITING
“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal
“The Holdovers,” Kevin Tent
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker
“Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Godzilla Minus One,” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
“The Creator,” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One,” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
“Napoleon,” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”
Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera, “Barbie”
Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
“Letter To a Pig”
“Ninety-five Senses”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
“Nimona”
“Robot Dreams”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
“The Holdovers,” David Hemingson
“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
“May December,” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
“Past Lives,” Celine Song
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson
“Barbie,” Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan
“Poor Things,” Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
COSTUME DESIGN
“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington
“Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West
“Napoleon,” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
“Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
“Io Capitano,” Italy
“Perfect Days,” Japan
“Society of the Snow,” Spain
“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
“Golda,” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
“Maestro,” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
“Oppenheimer,” Luisa Abel
“Society of the Snow,” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Poor Things,” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
“Barbie,” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
“Napoleon,” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
“Oppenheimer,” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman