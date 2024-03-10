The 96th Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday evening, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and attended by the biggest stars in the world.

These are the winners for the evening so far. This list will be updated as winners are announced.

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

“The After,” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

“Invincible,” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

“Knight of Fortune,” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

“Red, White and Blue,” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“El Conde,” Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro,” Matthew Libatique

“Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory,” Maite Alberdi

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“Island In Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

Nai Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

FILM EDITING

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers,” Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Open this photo in gallery: Masaki Takahashi (L), Takashi Yamazaki (R) and Kiyoko Shibuya accept the award for Best Visual Effects for "Godzilla Minus One" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024.PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Godzilla Minus One,” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

“The Creator,” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One,” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

“Napoleon,” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Open this photo in gallery: Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Open this photo in gallery: Da'Vine Joy Randolph reacts as she wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "The Holdovers" during the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10, 2024.Mike Blake/Reuters

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Letter To a Pig”

“Ninety-five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Open this photo in gallery: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Anatomy of a Fall" during the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10, 2024.Mike Blake/Reuters

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

“The Holdovers,” David Hemingson

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

“May December,” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives,” Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

“Barbie,” Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things,” Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Open this photo in gallery: Holly Waddington accepts the award for best costume design for "Poor Things" during the Oscars on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles.Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

COSTUME DESIGN

“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

“Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West

“Napoleon,” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick

Open this photo in gallery: English director Jonathan Glazer (R) accepts the award for Best International Feature Film for "The Zone of Interest", flanked by James Wilson (L), onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10, 2024.PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

“Golda,” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

“Maestro,” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

“Oppenheimer,” Luisa Abel

“Society of the Snow,” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Poor Things,” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

“Barbie,” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

“Napoleon,” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

“Oppenheimer,” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman