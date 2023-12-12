Open this photo in gallery: Susan Kent, left, and Chris Locke star in Who’s Yer Father?Handout

As unbeatable as Taylor Swift may seem, all it took to knock The Eras Tour out of the top spot at the Charlottetown Cineplex last month was a locally made comedy about a private investigator caught in a web of deceit over a criminal lobster-smuggling enterprise.

Well, actually a lot of things happened first. The movie, Who’s Yer Father?, resulted from the convergence of many careers dedicated to Prince Edward Island and Canadian storytelling. Writer-director Jeremy Larter had long celebrated his home province in indie filmmaking; his fellow producers Jenna MacMillan and Jason Arsenault of 63 Lights Entertainment had spent years building up the PEI talent pool; Susan Kent, a This Hour Has 22 Minutes alumna, had brought east-coast sensibilities to the screen for two decades.

And Toronto comedian Chris Locke, who spent the shoot eating lobster rolls and basking in creamsicle-coloured sunsets, had long been looking for a chance to play a leading man with the depth of the film’s protagonist, P.I. Larry Constable. “In Canada, you don’t have that option, ever,” Locke says.

With Locke as the bumbling sweetheart Constable and Kent playing Rhonda Perry, his partner-in-an- accidentally-escalating-series-of-crimes, the pair face off against a cabal of lobster smugglers led by actors Kaniehtiio Horn (Alice, Darling; Letterkenny) and Steve Lund (Schitt’s Creek; Bitten). At risk are a soft-serve ice cream machine, Constable’s reputation as PEI’s only P.I. and the financial health of a fictitious seafood baron.

Who’s Yer Father?, with a budget of roughly $1-million, captures life on PEI with a refreshing earnestness that avoids the stereotypes that often come with the media’s portrayal of the East Coast. Somewhere between a screwball comedy and rom-com, with the narrative spine of film noir, Larter’s film is a celebration of Canadian regionalism and, in the caveat-rich world of Canadian cinema, a resounding success since its release in theatres last month.

It’s the highest-grossing Canadian film to open in Charlottetown since consistent data collection began in 2003, according to its distributor levelFilm. It’s also become the highest-grossing Canadian film to screen post-lockdown at the Regent Theatre in Ontario’s Prince Edward County (no relation to the island, although it is Larter’s new home). Across Canada, it’s grossed $105,000 at the box office.

Last year only three Canadian productions presented in English exceeded that figure – one of which was David Cronenberg’s widely acclaimed Crimes of the Future. (And even that film only pulled in about $300,000 domestically, according to the Canadian Media Producers Association.)

Olivier Gauthier-Mercier, levelFilm’s vice-president of distribution, chalks up much of the film’s success to Larter’s ability to connect with fans: “People like this are few and far between.”

Larter, 44, has been been telling ever-more-ambitious stories about his home province for more than a decade and a half. He released a short film called Profile PEI in 2008, which went on to become a web series. In 2013, he found an audience of hundreds of thousands with another web series, Just Passing Through.

That show reimagined the premise of Donald Shebib’s Goin’ Down the Road (and its subsequent SCTV parody) as a comedy about two Alberta-bound, working-class islanders crashing with their big-city cousin in Toronto. Larter later made a spin-off about work-averse employment-insurance addicts called Pogey Beach, which won a 2019 Canadian Comedy Award for best feature.

But after cramming those works with “so much Atlantic Canadianism,” Larter says, he wanted to try something else: a film noir that just happened to take place on the island. The setting, he hoped, would speak for itself without being heavy-handed with cultural references. “He found this special sauce with this specific point of view of this region that comes across with universal themes,” says MacMillan, his co-founding colleague at 63 Lights.

Open this photo in gallery: Who’s Yer Father? is the highest-grossing Canadian film to open in Charlottetown since consistent data collection began in 2003, according to its distributor levelFilm.Handout

As Larter revised the script into its eventual screwball shape, he also called the only private investigator he could find on PEI – who the filmmaker said had become disgruntled and was ready to quit because of how closely connected everyone was on the tiny island.

“He was tired of getting calls from people looking to investigate other family members,” Larter says. This helped shape the character he eventually cast Locke for.

After securing development funding from Telefilm and eventually taking advantage of Innovation PEI’s Film Production Fund, Larter and the producers spent 2021 revising, casting and scouting locations – many of which wound up being a short walk or drive from Larter’s childhood home in West Covehead, north of Charlottetown. They shot the film in 18 days in the summer of 2022, cramming in as many outdoor and night shoots as possible.

The night shoots let the filmmakers keep the project’s original film-noir ethos alive with some deliberate eeriness. “They kept wetting down the parking lots so the lights would shine on them – like, why is it always raining?” Kent said in an interview with Locke, who then chimed in: “Jeremy’s biggest comedic-director influence is actually Fritz Lang.”

Locke relished the depth he could bring to soft-spoken Constable, the determined but dunderheaded investigator for whom the actor embraced an absurdist level of physical comedy. “I really did eat fish and chips off a parking lot,” he says of one particularly ridiculous scene. (He added, in a joking but poignant remark about the scarcity of these kinds of roles in this country: “Let every producer in Canada know.”)

Larter, for his part, is stunned by how his film has been received. His grandmother went to the movies for the first time in decades to see Who’s Yer Father?, and when he showed up to a local premiere in Saint John, he was amazed to see the film’s poster next to Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. He was side-by-side with a filmmaking hero.

He hopes the story of Who’s Yer Father? might wind up inspiring others, too. “To see the ways that islanders respond to seeing themselves, their landscape and culture on the screen – I think that’s going to have a big impact on the local filmmaking community,” he says, “and I think will help draw more films to the island.”

Who’s Yer Father? debuts on-demand Dec. 12, and is playing in select theatres across Canada. The movie is expected to begin streaming on Paramount+ early next year.