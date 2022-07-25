Actors Lupita Nyong'o, left, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke present "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Marvel panel in Hall H of the convention center during Comic-Con International in San Diego, California on July 23, 2022.CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for " Black Panther: Wakanda Forever " – set to “No Woman No Cry” – to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.

It was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first-looks at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

" Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve r” director Ryan Coogler was on site in San Diego to preview the highly anticipated film, which is due to arrive in theatres on Nov. 11 and serve as the conclusion to Phase 4. Coogler paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020.

“The impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” Coogler said.

After the massive success of “Black Panther” in 2018, plans for a sequel were quickly set into motion. But those were altered after Boseman’s unexpected death from colon cancer. The studio said it would not recast Boseman’s role of T’Challa. but very little has come out about the film in the years since. Production wrapped in March after several delays, one of which was due to an injury sustained by Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s brainy sister Shuri. Also returning are Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, but not Daniel Kaluuya, whose “Nope” schedule conflicted.

