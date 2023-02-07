Director Mia Hansen-Love of One Fine Morning.Judicaël Perrin/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics / Mongrel Media

Mia Hansen-Love is a glutton for punishment.

The French filmmaker wrote the script for her new movie, One Fine Morning, while pregnant – and then began shooting it when her baby was barely nine months old. It marked the second time she’d shot a feature with a newborn at home, the first being 2011′s Goodbye First Love, after the birth of her first daughter.

“It’s very difficult to be a filmmaker and raise kids,” says Hansen-Love, speaking from her home on a Zoom call in Paris, France. “You travel a lot. You have to wake up at four in the morning, or be back at midnight. But on the other hand, I truly believe it makes me a better director that I am a mother, too.”

“And I just don’t want to feel like I’m suffering from it, so I’m trying to turn it into some kind of strength. I think a lot of my films are about that, actually. It’s me trying to turn the fragilities or vulnerabilities that we usually associate with women into some kind of spiritual or moral strength.”

While the French film industry is today quick to embrace the movies made by other female directors such as Julia Ducournau (Titane) and Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Hansen-Love has been around long enough to remember when being a “female filmmaker” was still a liability. (Once, a programmer complained that her films were “too girly.”) Now, after being in the industry since she was a teenage actor, she wants to double down on femininity in the cinema.

“In a way, it’s something Bergman Island told me,” Hansen-Love says, referring to her 2021 English-language debut. “I find that it’s my experience of life – of giving a lot of importance to having kids and raising them – that can bring a dimension to the cinema few directors have brought before. When films were being made only by men, few were actually looking at motherhood and the way women are.”

Having shot eight features by age 41 – a run basically unheard of for female writer-directors – Hansen-Love has now perfected tender, naturalistic dramas that chronicle difficult periods in women’s lives, often involving death, artistic ennui and heartbreak. They’ve starred such enigmatic actresses as Isabelle Huppert (Things to Come), Vicki Krieps (Bergman Island) and Léa Seydoux (who leads One Fine Morning), winning the director top prizes at Cannes, Berlin and Locarno film festivals along the way.

Léa Seydoux, left, as Sandra and Melvil Poupaud as Clément in One Fine Morning.carole Bethuel/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics / Mongrel Media

In Bergman Island, Krieps plays one half of a filmmaking couple who has followed her more famous partner to the sanctuary where Ingmar Bergman wrote his most canonized works. The film is semi-autobiographical, with many critics believing it reflects the 15-year relationship Hansen-Love had with French director Olivier Assayas (Irma Vep, Personal Shopper), the father of her first child. At one point, Krieps’s character even asks her husband: “Do you think you can create a great body of work and raise a family at the same time?”

“I’ve always been a feminist long before feminist was the one word everyone had in their mouth, but I don’t like to use my work to deliver political messages,” Hansen-Love says. “My films are full of doubts. They don’t make statements, they’re more like raising questions.”

One Fine Morning is full of striking and unusual questions. Is it possible to have a relationship with a man who is married to someone else? How do we grieve a dying parent when they are still alive? And what does happiness look like for a single, working mother?

In the film, Seydoux, rendered makeup-less and in a short Jean Seberg haircut, plays Sandra, a translator living a small Paris apartment with her eight-year-old daughter, Linn (Camille Leban Martins). Stuck in two difficult roles as a caregiver and a mother, Sandra spends her time advocating for the fate of her ailing father Georg (Pascal Greggory), whose neurodegenerative disease has forced him into a tumultuous elder-care system. Between caring for her father and her daughter, she has also taken a lover named Clément (Melvil Poupaud). Unfortunately, he is married with a child of his own. Grief soon begins to upend Sandra, as she mourns the end of a relationship and her father before they’re even gone.

Hansen-Love’s father died alone in a senior’s home at the beginning of the pandemic. His facility barred family members from visiting, so she never had a chance to say goodbye, or have a funeral. Many of the retirement homes in One Fine Morning are real places where her father lived during his final years.

“My father died brutally and in horrible conditions at the beginning of the COVID, and I felt like my grief was stolen from me,” says Hansen-Love, who cast many of the support workers who cared for him in the film. “I think it would’ve been very, very difficult for me to get over this if I hadn’t made this film. Having the chance to go back, even if my father was not there anymore … for me, it was getting to spend the time I wished I had spent there when he was still here.”

While the director isn’t sure whether One Fine Morning will stir the same kind of profound revelation that Bergman Island did, she insists the experience of making it felt like some form of catharsis.

“I always write this way, where my films are there to be companions and help me cope with the difficulties of life. I don’t know yet if this film will teach me something about my life; I hope it will.”

One Fine Morning opens Feb. 10 in Toronto and Vancouver, Feb. 17 in Montreal.

