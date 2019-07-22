 Skip to main content

Film Montreal World Film Festival cancels 2019 edition, plans to return next year

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Montreal World Film Festival cancels 2019 edition, plans to return next year

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal World Film Festival president Serge Losique speaks during a news conference in this file photo.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Montreal World Film Festival will not be held this year.

Serge Losique, the chairman and founder of the event, says in a brief statement the festival is taking a year off to prepare for the 2020 edition.

He says no films had been selected for this year’s festival.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says Losique is suffering from extreme fatigue and, on his doctor’s advice, won’t give any interviews.

Founded in 1977, the festival has been held yearly in August.

But for years, it has been under financial pressure after losing sponsors as well as prestige in the international film community.

Last year, the festival was threatened after the Quebec government targeted it for not paying its taxes.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter