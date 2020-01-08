 Skip to main content

Film

Register
AdChoices
Screen Time

New Canadian film and TV diversity database aims to quash gatekeeper excuses once and for all

Barry Hertz
Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Film in Colour is a new online database of diverse Canadian filmmaking talent.

Film in Colour

For Canadian film and television gatekeepers, “diversity” is an easy word to toss into a press release or slip into a panel conversation. Yet an all-too-common refrain from those in power is that it remains a challenge to actually find and recruit diverse talent in an ultra-competitive industry. Which is where the new website Film in Colour comes in.

Launched this week, the initiative is intended to act as a sort of Internet Movie Database for Canadian filmmakers who identify as visible minorities. Directors, writers, producers, editors, cinematographers, production designers and personal assistants can sign up for free to make a detailed profile, which collected together serve as a rebuke to the argument that Canada just doesn’t have enough diverse talent on offer.

“I noticed a trend in press releases over the last little while of co-opting the word ‘diversity’ as a synonym for gender parity. In other words, tangible efforts geared toward gender parity, which are obviously needed, that are being championed as progress toward ‘diversity,’ while quietly leaving filmmakers of colour out in the cold,” says Pavan Moondi, the Canadian filmmaker (Diamond Tongues, Sundowners) who helped start the site.

Story continues below advertisement

“From what I’ve gathered anecdotally, this deliberate PR-speak has actually made things worse for filmmakers of colour over the last couple years. I wish I could cite some statistics, but aside from the Writers Guild of Canada, nobody is even collecting data as far as I know. I understand Telefilm is planning to change that this year.”

Open this photo in gallery

Directors, writers, producers, editors, cinematographers, production designers and personal assistants who identify as visible minorities can sign up for free to make a detailed profile on the site.

Film in Colour

Moondi built the database with the assistance of BIPOC TV & Film, a grassroots Toronto organization focused on the representation of black, Indigenous and people of colour in front of and behind the camera.

“We’ve always been interested in the future of a database because of that common excuse in the mainstream Canadian industry that they can’t find the writers or the actors or the directors, that they don’t know where these people are. The truth is, they’re not looking, and we all know that this is a business where it’s not what you know, but who you know,” says writer and director Gillian Muller, a senior board member of BIPOC TV & Film. “So now we’re able to have such incredible talent all gathered in one place, and everyone’s ready to get to work.”

The site, which already has dozens of filmmaker profiles, is also intended to act as a hub where artists can connect and help shape the industry they want to be part of.

"This is yet another example of BIPOC filmmakers taking matters into their own hands. The industry often says it doesn't know how to find BIPOC talent, which I personally feel is an excuse, so here you go," says Toronto-based director Amar Wala. "Film in Colour puts the names right in front of you. It's part of a trend I see of racialized artists coming together to push the industry forward."

Open this photo in gallery

The database was developed with the assistance of a Toronto organization that represents black, Indigenous, and people of colour in front of and behind the camera.

Film in Colour

Film in Colour also urges industry decision-makers to “walk the walk” by signing up on the site as a supporter and by posting job opportunities.

“We have to make it really easy for people to help the cause, and really hard not to,” says Moondi. “Otherwise they’ll just keep kicking the can down the road, as has been the case for the last few years.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a year’s time, Muller hopes that the database will become the go-to resource for producers, and says that discussions are now under way with how Film in Colour can work with the industry’s various unions and guilds.

“We have to make sure that basically the BIPOC community has to be undeniable, because we’re held to a higher standard than I think the dominant culture is,” she says. “And I would like to see the end of the excuse of, ‘We just don’t know anyone.’”

Yet, as Wala notes, Film in Colour also only exists because diverse artists decided to be proactive. “I still lament the fact that all this labour falls on the shoulders of BIPOC artists with little to no power," he says. "The institutional powers in Canadian film and TV should be doing this work.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies