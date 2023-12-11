Open this photo in gallery: Filmmaker Barry Avrich in a Sept. 9, 2019, file photo.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

A new documentary about a made-in-Canada success story is hoping to get a made-in-Palm Springs happy ending.

Last week, it was announced that Born Hungry, Canadian director Barry Avrich’s new film about the inspirational journey of acclaimed chef Sash Simpson, will have its world premiere next month at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Society’s annual festival, one of the premiere events of awards season leading to the Oscars.

Avrich, who previously premiered his docs The Last Mogul and Off the Record: David Foster at the Palm Springs fest, uses his latest work to chronicle the remarkable life of Simpson, who climbed out of poverty in southern India as a child to become one of Canada’s top chefs.

Born into a life of hunger on the streets of Coimbatore, in the state of Tamil Nadu, Sash was taken at age 8 into a local orphanage. It was there that he was eventually adopted by Canadian humanitarian Sandra Simpson, who alongside her husband Lloyd ended up adopting dozens of children from around the world into their Toronto home. After revealing a knack for cooking, Sash was trained by renowned chef Mark McEwan, which led to a long culinary career, up to and including the 2020 opening of his own acclaimed eponymous restaurant in Toronto’s Summerhill neighbourhood.

Yet Simpson’s story doesn’t end there, as Avrich’s camera follows the now-celebrated chef as he returns to India to find the family whom he lost as a child.

Produced by Avrich, Jay Hennick and Mark Selby, Born Hungry will play the 35th annual Palm Springs fest on Jan. 6, aiming for a general release later in the year.