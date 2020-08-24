NFB launches short film collection about how Canadians are experiencing COVID-19 pandemic

The National Film Board of Canada is rolling out an online collection of 30 stories about how Canadians are experiencing the COVID-19 crisis.

Billed as a “living document” of the pandemic, The Curve enlists 40 creators to capture the impact of COVID-19 across the country through animation, documentary and digital storytelling.

The project officially launched Monday with the release of three short documentaries from NFB’s studio for the North and Western Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Filmmaker and activist Melaw Nakehk’o chronicles life with her family at a remote land camp in the Northwest Territories in “K’i Tah Amongst the Birch.”

“In the Garden on the Farm” follows Saskatchewan folklorist Kristin Catherwood’s return to her rural family homestead to wait out lockdown with her widowed father.

Director Galen Johnson offers an urban perspective on the pandemic while filming from his high-rise Winnipeg apartment in “Thursday.”

The films will be featured on The Curve’s online hub alongside two other works that were previewed on social media. New works will be added to the catalogue over the fall.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.