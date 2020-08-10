On Target Number One, and why it can take 13 years to make a big-screen Canadian thriller

Director Daniel Roby achieves a lot of “firsts” with his journalism thriller, Target Number One. When it opened in Quebec and Western Canada theatres July 10, it became the first new movie to open in the country’s cinemas since the pandemic began back in March. It is also the first movie where The Globe and Mail plays itself, as the story revolves around the exploits of a real-life reporter investigating corruption within the RCMP. And, most importantly, Target Number One is the first movie in which actor Josh Hartnett sports a truly impressive horseshoe moustache.
But it took the Quebecois filmmaker Roby a long time to achieve these many firsts. Thirteen years, in fact, which is an extended period of time even in the ultra-slow world of Canadian film.
”Funding a movie in English Canada is really hard, especially when you’re asking for more than $1-million at Telefilm and you need to sell it around the world, find sales agents, secure international casting and all that,” Roby says. “It ended up being my fifth feature, when I had originally envisioned it being my second.”
Indeed, Roby first happened upon the basis for Target Number One back in 2006, just after the filmmaker was coming off a year of international film-festival travel promoting his well-received debut, the French-language drama White Skin (La Peau blanche). After reading a La Presse article about Quebecker Alain Olivier – who was imprisoned in Thailand following a drug deal he alleges was set up by the RCMP – Roby was “blown away,” and immediately knew there was a movie to be made of the drama.
”We haven’t had that many Canadian political thrillers, for some reason. There are a few in Quebec, but not in English Canada,” Roby says. “Yet it’s an interesting case for everybody in the country. We should all be looking harder at these kinds of real-life stories.”
While Roby chipped away at the project, he also busied himself with a handful of other productions, including 2018′s French-language hit A Breath Away (Dans la brume) – but deep down, he always knew the story about Olivier and The Globe and Mail journalist, Victor Malarek, who helped blow the story open would be destined for the screen.
“As a director in Canada, you don’t have control over much of anything outside filming,” he says. “But this movie was special – it was the first that I wrote 100 per cent on my own, and every time I was done with another film, I just went back to this one.”
Eventually, Roby managed to cast Hartnett – a big-enough name that would draw international market interest – as Malarek, with the three men meeting in Toronto back in 2015 to talk about the mechanics of journalism, and tour The Globe’s now-demolished Front Street headquarters.
”We didn’t scout to shoot at The Globe, but we scouted as research. We looked at the archives, talked with some of the people who worked with Victor. It was a learning experience. Victor spent so much of his time being truthful to his work that I think it hit a little close to home” for the journalist, Roby recalls.
Hartnett was also careful in his portrayal of Malarek, given that transferring a journalist’s persona to the slightly fictionalized world of film can present its share of necessary elisions.
”The great thing about the film is, it wasn’t just about a crusading journalist, but a crusading journalist in crisis who wasn’t quite sure whether journalism was a possibility any more, who has to balance his work with his new family,” says Hartnett. “I related immediately, because I had just found out that my girlfriend was pregnant at that time, and I gravitate toward people who show a lot of passion for what they’re doing ... And he’s insanely charismatic. I was riding that the whole time, which is why Daniel used to say to me on-set that I was out-Malarek-ing Malarek.”
Roby was able to populate the rest of the cast with a colourful group of international performers, including Quebec star Antoine Olivier Pilon (Xavier Dolan’s Mommy, the TV series Mémoires vives) as a fictionalized version of Olivier, the American stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan as a small-time gangster, and CanCon staples Stephen McHattie, Don McKellar and Amanda Crew in supporting roles.
”I’ve been kicking around in the entertainment industry for a long time, and I understand it’s a perception business, but I’m very grateful that Daniel wanted me to do something more here, something different,” Gaffigan says. “I was thrilled to have this opportunity to play this unsavory guy, and try to make him also something of an empathetic person. And Daniel was interested in that, too – how people can do horrible things and then kiss their children goodnight.”
Roby will, though, cop to being confused over the film’s marketing of its ostensible star, Hartnett. On posters and in the film’s official credits, the American actor is credited third, after Pilon and Gaffigan, with an “and” prefix – a designation usually given to a particularly buzzy supporting performer, or a prestige actor making a glorified cameo.
”It is very strange, but it was a demand from Josh’s reps in Hollywood, and in their point of view, it makes it a more prestigious credit,” says Roby, whose film is being released with the more generic title Most Wanted in the U.S. “I didn’t agree and didn’t understand, but I also didn’t argue with them. People might assume it’s a smaller part, which it’s absolutely not. But I guess it’s a question of perception.”
Either way, Roby is happy to finally have Target Number One out in the world, even if it is slowly snaking its way through Canadian cinemas, as regional authorities continue to stagger cinema openings across the country. But after 13 years in development, what’s a few more months anyway?
“I know the big American movies have been pushed and everybody is kind of scared, but I’m just happy it wasn’t released on [video-on-demand] directly in May and we missed the window to show the film in theatres,” he says. “When I saw it on a huge screen in December for a cast and crew screening, I felt like the movie gained 30 per cent in impact and intensity. I’m so happy we could wait, and that our distributor thought we’d have a good chance in theatres.”
Target Number One is now playing in select Canadian cinemas, and will continue to expand throughout the summer
