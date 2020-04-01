 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Film

Register
AdChoices
Obituary

Oscar-nominated Canadian filmmaker Giles Walker has died in Toronto

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Director Giles Walker, left (standing), is seen behind actors rehearsing lines on the set for the made-for-TV René Lévesque, in Montreal on Sept. 28, 2004.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Globe and Mail

Canadian filmmaker Giles Walker, whose live-action short Bravery in the Field was nominated for an Oscar, has died.

The National Film Board of Canada says Mr. Walker died in Toronto on March 23 after a 10-year battle with cancer.

The NFB says his wife, film editor Hannele Halm, was at his side.

Story continues below advertisement

Born in Scotland in 1946, Mr. Walker began his career in 1974 as a documentary filmmaker with the NFB.

His docs included the 1976 productions No Way They Want to Slow Down and The Sword of the Lord, which both looked at the world of skiing.

Mr. Walker then moved into drama, directing and co-writing 1979’s Oscar-nominated Bravery in the Field, about a Second World War veteran and young street punk who discover they have more in common than they realized.

The writer, director and producer went on to a prolific screen career, with other film credits including 1993’s Ordinary Magic starring a young Ryan Reynolds, and 1996’s Never Too Late with Olympia Dukakis, Cloris Leachman and Corey Haim.

His TV credits included Cold Squad, Lassie, Emily of New Moon and the miniseries René Lévesque.

The NFB says Mr. Walker was a key figure in the development of the film board’s alternative dramas, which combined dramatic storytelling with non-professional actors and documentary techniques.

On that front, he created a trilogy on male-female relationships, including the 1985 NFB theatrical release 90 Days.

Story continues below advertisement

His final collaboration with the film board was the 1990 NFB/Cinepix co-produced dramatic feature Princes in Exile, about young people with cancer.

Mr. Walker earned multiple Genie and Gemini awards.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies