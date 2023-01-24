There is still plenty of time left to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films before the red carpet is rolled out for the Academy Awards on March 12. Luckily for readers, the pandemic-era trend of earlier streaming availability for top films means most of them can be watched right now from your home.
Which Oscar-nominated movies can I watch in Canada, and where?
Watch in Theatres
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects. “The Way of Water is the kind of tremendously entertaining, spectacularly ambitious, not-a-little-bit-silly epic that only James Cameron can, and should, make,” writes Barry Hertz in his review of the film.
- Living – Best Lead Actor for Bill Nighy, Best Adapted Screenplay. Hertz says of Nighy’s performance: “The right actor can save the wrong movie, time and again” in his review of the film.
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Best Animated Feature Film. Hertz says the children’s movie “goes above and beyond the obligations of contemporary animated fare.” Also available through video on demand.
- Women Talking – Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay. Director Sarah Polley explained to The Globe and Mail’s Johanna Schneller that her approach to directing stemmed from not having “to act like all the dudes I hated working with.“ Here’s Sarah-Tai Black’s review of Women Talking.
- The Whale – Best Lead Actor for Brendan Fraser, Best Supporting Actress for Hong Chau, Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Hertz writes that Fraser “not only brings a level of tenderness to the proceedings but genuine excitement and spirit” in The Globe’s review of the film.
Amazon Prime Video
- Argentina, 1985 – Best International Feature Film.
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score. A “gleeful ride in limitless cinematic shape-shifting,” the film tops Oscar nominations this year. Barry Hertz speaks with directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert about the epic film, calling it “the movie-est movie to ever be movie’d.”
Crave
- Elvis – Best Picture, Best Lead Actor for Austin Butler, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Barry Hertz describes Butler’s performance as a “hip-thrusting act of pure actorly subservience,” in his review of the film.
- Navalny – Best Documentary Feature Film. The film’s director Daniel Roher told Hertz how he convinced Alexey Navalny to talk Putin and poison.
Disney+
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actor for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actor for both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score. In his review, Barry Hertz described it as “a very black comedy about male friendship with two fabulous stars and a starkly beautiful landscape.”
- Fire of Love – Best Documentary Feature Film. “The most annoyingly twee film that Wes Anderson never made,” writes Hertz in his review of the film.
- Turning Red – Best Animated Feature Film. Hertz called Turning Red “top-tier Pixar” in his review and spoke with director Domee Shi about the film’s tremendous amount of Pixar “firsts.”
Netflix
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound. Barry Hertz said the film delivered a familiar antiwar lament with horrific intensity in his review.
- Blonde – Best Lead Actress for Ana de Armas. Armas “never once lets the many iterations of her character get away from her control,” says Hertz in his review of the film.
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Best Animated Feature Film. Reviewer Radheyan Simonpillai writes: “That Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio … is far more morbid and ghoulish than its predecessors should come as no surprise.”
- The Sea Beast – Best Animated Feature Film. Chris Williams, the film’s director and co-writer, told Brad Wheeler: “We keep returning to the sea as a setting for our stories, partially because inherently it means human beings are leaving where they’re comfortable, which is land, heading to a place where they’re more vulnerable.”
Video on Demand
These films are available on demand from a variety of streaming services including Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft and Cineplex store.
- Aftersun – Best Lead Actor for Paul Mescal. The film made it onto film critic Barry Hertz’s top 10 list for 2022, featuring a performance where “Mescal delicately balances a protectionary parental instinct with profound inner heartache,” he writes in his review of the film.
- The Fabelmans – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress for Michelle Williams, Best Supporting Actor for Judd Hirsch, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Original Score. The film that finally brought Steven Spielberg to TIFF was a disappointing portrait of the filmmaker as a young cipher, writes Hertz in his review of the film.
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On – Best Animated Feature Film. Hertz described the film as “delightfully heart-tugging” and “weepie” in his review.
- Tár – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress for Cate Blanchett, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing. The film made Hertz’s top 10 films of 2022 list, described as “an engrossing and exacting work of cinema” where Todd Field’s character study follows the career of brilliant composer Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett, precisely perfect).”
- To Leslie – Best Lead Actress for Andrea Riseborough.
- Top Gun: Maverick – Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound. In his review, Hertz called the film “the best and loudest blockbuster in ages.” Also available to stream on Paramount+.
- Triangle of Sadness – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay. Hertz called this film “a satire™ that is so pharyngeal that it is the cinematic equivalent of a COVID-19 swab.”
Nominees for Best International Feature Films: The Quiet Girl, Close and EO are currently unavailable to watch in Canada, along with nominees for Best Documentary Feature Film: All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and A House Made of Splinters.
