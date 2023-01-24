Brendan Fraser stars in The Whale, a role for which he has been nominated for Best Actor.The Associated Press

There is still plenty of time left to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films before the red carpet is rolled out for the Academy Awards on March 12. Luckily for readers, the pandemic-era trend of earlier streaming availability for top films means most of them can be watched right now from your home.

Which Oscar-nominated movies can I watch in Canada, and where?

Watch in Theatres

Amazon Prime Video

Argentina, 1985 – Best International Feature Film.

– Best International Feature Film. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score. A “gleeful ride in limitless cinematic shape-shifting,” the film tops Oscar nominations this year. Barry Hertz speaks with directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert about the epic film, calling it “the movie-est movie to ever be movie’d.”

Crave

Elvis – Best Picture, Best Lead Actor for Austin Butler, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Barry Hertz describes Butler’s performance as a “hip-thrusting act of pure actorly subservience,” in his review of the film.

– Best Picture, Best Lead Actor for Austin Butler, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Barry Hertz describes Butler’s performance as a “hip-thrusting act of pure actorly subservience,” in his review of the film. Navalny – Best Documentary Feature Film. The film’s director Daniel Roher told Hertz how he convinced Alexey Navalny to talk Putin and poison.

Disney+

Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front – Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound. Barry Hertz said the film delivered a familiar antiwar lament with horrific intensity in his review.

– Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound. Barry Hertz said the film delivered a familiar antiwar lament with horrific intensity in his review. Blonde – Best Lead Actress for Ana de Armas. Armas “never once lets the many iterations of her character get away from her control,” says Hertz in his review of the film.

Best Lead Actress for Ana de Armas. Armas “never once lets the many iterations of her character get away from her control,” says Hertz in his review of the film. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Best Animated Feature Film. Reviewer Radheyan Simonpillai writes: “That Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio … is far more morbid and ghoulish than its predecessors should come as no surprise.”

– Best Animated Feature Film. Reviewer Radheyan Simonpillai writes: “That is far more morbid and ghoulish than its predecessors should come as no surprise.” The Sea Beast – Best Animated Feature Film. Chris Williams, the film’s director and co-writer, told Brad Wheeler: “We keep returning to the sea as a setting for our stories, partially because inherently it means human beings are leaving where they’re comfortable, which is land, heading to a place where they’re more vulnerable.”

Video on Demand

These films are available on demand from a variety of streaming services including Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft and Cineplex store.

Nominees for Best International Feature Films: The Quiet Girl, Close and EO are currently unavailable to watch in Canada, along with nominees for Best Documentary Feature Film: All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and A House Made of Splinters.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.