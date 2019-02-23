Oscars 2019: What the Academy Awards really mean on the front lines of international cinema

Open this photo in gallery Filmmakers Sarah Layssac (Algeria), Joël Karekezi (Rwanda), Soudade Kaanan (Syria), Adina Pintilie (Romania), Bai Xue (China) and Bassam Jarbawi (Palestine), as shown at 2018's Toronto International Film Festival. Photography by Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

On Sunday, Hollywood’s biggest night will feel just a little less Hollywood than usual. Thanks to the 10 Academy Award nominations earned by Alfonso Cuaron’s Mexican drama Roma and the strong showing of Polish romance Cold War (including a surprise best director nod for Pawel Pawlikowski), there’s a certain global-cinema bent to a night typically dominated by American fare. But Cuaron and Pawlikowski didn’t catapult into the Academy’s spotlight from nowhere – just like any filmmaker working in a language foreign to the Oscars, they started small, on the festival circuit, and worked their way up to the Dolby Theatre.

To that end, beginning with last autumn’s Toronto International Film Festival and continuing through this year’s awards race, The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz tracked a handful of emerging international filmmakers to both gauge their thoughts on the industry’s biggest honour (or at least, the North American’s industry’s biggest honour) and follow up on their careers once the buzzy dust of a TIFF premiere has settled. Remember these names: They may be delivering acceptance speeches sooner than you think.





Bassam Jarbawi, Palestine

Director of Screwdriver, a drama about one Ramallah man’s struggles after a decade inside an Israeli jail

What was the experience like taking Screwdriver to TIFF in 2018?

It was exciting and energizing. I can honestly say it was the best organized film festival I’ve participated in. Most rewarding for me as a filmmaker, though, were the audiences who were truly engaged.

What has happened to the film since it premiered at TIFF?

It's been in 16 countries, 25 film festivals, and has won two awards [best feature film at both the Bosphorus Film Festival and Montpellier Mediterranean Film Festival]. I'm satisfied that an independent first feature, and one that's Palestinian, has been able to play in so many places. In a way, it's interesting that Palestinian characters can travel on film to these places, while the real people cannot. Fiction can still defeat at all odds.

As an international filmmaker working today, what do the Academy Awards mean to you?

I have to say that I’ve never watched the actual ceremony. Partly because it’s faster to read the list of winners afterwards. But also because I don’t find myself or my people there. In such a connected world, it’s hard to pay attention to an event that excludes the rest of the globe. It’s a really exclusive club. Minorities are underrepresented, a vast array of exceptional films are excluded, and the criteria for entrance and voting are both outdated. Although it’s exciting to see an Arab female filmmaker [Capernaum’s Nadine Labaki] nominated in the foreign-language category this year.

Do the Oscars matter in today’s increasingly globalized film industry ?

It’s clear they matter but honestly, I don’t know if they’ll matter soon. The effects of rapid changes in the industry – from equipment to new distribution platforms – have yet to be understood or digested.

Bai Xue, China

Director of The Crossing, a coming-of-age drama about a girl shuffling between her mainland China home and her Hong Kong high school

What has happened to The Crossing since it premiered at TIFF?

It’s received lots of attention from overseas, and domestic China. I was happy to see the reviews from critics, because that means the film can cross the boundary of countries and race to resonate with people. All the screenings in Toronto were almost full-house – audiences there are so easy-going and tolerant, it was like meeting old friends.

As an international filmmaker working today, what do the Academy Awards mean to you?

It's of course the flag in the film industry. From this year's lineup, I think it represents an update of the industry, and an exploration and discussion on different aspects of film in human nature. I'm not an American director, so to me, I need to focus on my story. If one day I could be nominated for best foreign-language film, that would be an honour. But you're not making a film for awards. If you make a really good one, festivals and awards will come to you. You can't put the cart before the horse.

Do the Oscars matter in today’s increasingly globalized film industry ?

Of course, but I think there are many great directors all over the world making films rooted in their own culture. It's necessary to promote the communication among them. After all, arts share the common feelings.

Do you have a favourite best picture winner from years past?

Kramer vs. Kramer. The film has no moral criticism, no black and white judgment. All that is left to the audience, and the emotions are very deep.





Sarah Layssac, Algeria

Actor in Divine Wind, a romantic drama about life in the extremist-controlled Algerian Sahara

Are you satisfied with the reception and exposure that Divine Wind received since it played TIFF?

The most beautiful reward is that the film has been seen by a great number of people. We're now hoping that it will continue to be shown at festivals, and released to cinemas.

As an international performer working today, what do the Academy Awards mean to you?

As a Franco-Algerian actress, the Oscars have that taste of the dream, the glamour, the crazy little side this job has sometimes. Globally, everyone knows the Oscars, and I sincerely believe that it's a real showcase for artists and their works.

Do you have any favourite memories of watching past Oscar nights?

Being very concerned about the feminine condition, I found it superb when artists such as Meryl Streep or Frances McDormand spoke about the status of women. But my little Achilles heel is Leonardo DiCaprio. I was so happy when he received his best actor award for The Revenant – he should have been rewarded a long time ago, given his singularity as an artist.

What are you currently working on?

I’m on stage this year, for the play Remember the Tears of Colchis, written by Aurore Jacob, in Paris. It’s kind of a modern Medea. We’ll be three female comedians of different generations on stage.





Soudade Kaadan, Syria

Director of The Day I Lost My Shadow, a drama focusing on one Syrian mother’s life under constant war

What was the experience like taking The Day I Lost My Shadow to TIFF in 2018?

As a Syrian filmmaker in exile, it was an emotional moment, to see the reactions of Syrians to the film. It was a beautiful surprise to see in the three screenings not only the international audience, but also my local Syrian community based now in Canada, sharing with me the same heartache about our country, and hoping for a better future.

What has happened to the film since it premiered at TIFF?

Beside the beautiful life of festivals, the film hasn’t gotten a theatrical release. Even with all the awards, including best debut film at Venice, and full houses at TIFF, [British Film Institute], Palestine, Rome, there is always hesitation from distributors to choose new films coming from the Middle East. I saw the audiences, the mix of professionals and normal spectators from different countries, and the overwhelming emotional reactions. It needs a certain faith from the distributors in their audiences.

As an international filmmaker working today, what do the Academy Awards mean to you?

It’s fun to watch the ceremony sometimes, but when the first Syrian documentary film was nominated last year, Last Men in Aleppo, I was extremely proud.

What are you currently working on?

My short fiction film, Aziza, just won the grand jury prize at Sundance, which was a good surprise. Also, I’m working on my next feature project, Nezouh, which is a coming-of-age story where the life of a little Syrian girl changes once a bomb falls into her house, opening the ceiling to the summer sky.

Adina Pintilie, Romania

Director of Touch Me Not, a “cinematic dialogue” on sexual intimacy

Are you satisfied with the reception and exposure that Touch Me Not received since it played TIFF?

TIFF was a crucial platform for the film after our Golden Bear win at the Berlinale. There’s since been a surge of divisive feedback, mainly from film critics and journalists, covering the entire spectrum, from outright praise to very negative. It’s interesting to notice, though, while travelling with the film around the world, that audience reactions are not so divided and that we encounter a warm emotional reception everywhere we go. It makes me realize that very often, many professionals from the industry, and especially from the sales, distribution and exhibitor area, tend to underestimate the emotional intelligence of the regular cinema lover. Since TIFF, the film has been distributed in more than 35 countries in major markets in Europe, North America and Asia. We just finished a successful run in New York, and we’re looking forward to opening in Los Angeles on March 1.

As an international filmmaker working today, what do the Academy Awards mean to you?

I honestly am so focused on my work that it's something I don't particularly find meaningful.

Do you have a favourite best picture winner from years past?

I’ve loved One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Midnight Cowboy and Annie Hall. I especially love American Beauty.

What are you currently working on?

Touch Me Not is the first part of a multiplatform art project. The next feature film coming out of this research is a detailed radiography of a relationship followed along an extended period, with its ups and downs, with a particular focus on how time and the subjectivity of memory inform our experience of intimacy.





Joël Karekezi, Rwanda

Director of The Mercy of the Jungle, a drama about a pair of Rwandan soldiers navigating the Second Congo War

What was the experience like taking The Mercy of the Jungle to TIFF in 2018?

TIFF opened the doors for our film, and since then festivals around the world have been screening it. So far, the film has been in about 15 festivals, and more are still requesting it.

As an international filmmaker working today, what do the Academy Awards mean to you?

Filmmakers around the world dream of having their film at the Academy Awards, but as you know, for films outside the U.S., only a few get selected. I believe in just making a good movie and making it the best way – make the film you love, and the Academy Awards are nice, but you’ve still made a film that matters.

Do the Oscars matter in today’s increasingly globalized film industry ?

The visibility is high, but the room for international film is small, and many good films survive without being nominated. It's big festivals like TIFF that open more doors of opportunity for international filmmakers.

What are you currently working on?

The next step is directing a road movie based on a screenplay written by Eoin O'Connor, about the blind Modeste, who must convince his seven-year-old companion, Innocent, to accompany him to his home village at the far side of Rwanda. We're looking for financing.





These interviews have been condensed and edited