Oscars 2019: Who will win – and who should win – on Sunday night

Open this photo in gallery Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marco Graf as Pepe, Fernando Gradiaga as Señor Antonio and Marina De Tavira as Señora Sofia in Alfonso Cuaron's Roma. Carlos Somonte/Courtesy of Netflix

The end is nigh. Not the apocalypse, which, sure, could conceivably arrive at any moment. More officially, the finish line is finally in sight for this year’s bewildering Academy Awards race. From the artistic and ethical merits of the nominees to the consistent bungling of the ceremony’s producers, the 2019 Oscars narrative would be terribly sad were it not so hilariously emblematic of the current culture. With that in mind, here’s a last, best tally to ideally help your office pool, and a few last-minute Hail Marys, lest the movie gods are still listening.

Best Picture

Will win: If Roma were from any other studio, this wouldn’t be the tough call it currently is. But because Alfonso Cuaron’s film arrives via Netflix, there is a good chance that a large contingent within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will ignore it, given that its distribution-by-streaming method threatens Hollywood’s core business model. On the other hand, there’s a defiant sense of change in the air, and with the Academy recently adding almost 1,000 new members, this more diverse, presumably forward-thinking group of voters should push the acclaimed film toward Sunday night’s ultimate honour.

Should win: Not only has Cuaron’s Mexico City-set drama racked up hardware on the second-tier awards circuit leading up to the Oscars, it is also bizarrely deserving of such a sweep. I’ve been accused of hyperbole when describing Cuaron’s achievement here, but Roma is simply a transformative miracle of a film. The world is better for it existing, and the Academy would luck into a rare good instance of decision-making were it to actually net the best picture statuette.

Best Director

Open this photo in gallery Spike Lee is nominated for Best Director for BlacKkKlansman, which stars Adam Driver and John David Washington. David Lee/Focus Features

Will win: One of the more stubborn categories to nail down, the best director slot should, by all logic, go to Cuaron. The Roma filmmaker has already won the Golden Globe for best director, the top honour from the Directors Guild of America, and a few BAFTAs to boot. Yet 2019 feels like Spike Lee’s turn. It will either be in this category or best adapted screenplay. Right now, let’s go with the BlacKkKlansman director finally getting his Oscar due here.

Should win: Not to resort to exaggeration (again), but no director matched Cuaron’s achievement in 2018. Every facet of Roma is an integral part of a greater, more profound whole. It is singular and unparalleled.

Best Actor

Open this photo in gallery Bradley Cooper is nominated for Best Actor for his performance as Jackson Maine in A Star is Born. Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Will win: Although the direction, writing, editing and general existence of Bohemian Rhapsody has been bemoaned by critics, most will grudgingly admit admiring Rami Malek’s toothy performance as Freddie Mercury (even if the actor doesn’t belt out a single lyric). Audiences and the various industry guilds agree, having loaded up Malek with honour after honour this awards season. Right now, Malek is the champion, my friends.

Should win: It’s been a shockingly sad Oscar race for Bradley Cooper. Back in September, A Star Is Born was everyone’s best bet for eventual Oscar triumph (I’m just as guilty in the over-enthusiastic prognosticating). Yet Cooper failed to net a director nod, which, let’s admit, is not a national tragedy – this is his first feature, after all, and so many others were also snubbed. The real head-scratcher is why his believably hangdog, vanity-less performance as down-and-out star Jackson Maine has been left out in the cold, too. Maybe it’s time, Academy. Maybe it’s time.

Best Actress

Open this photo in gallery First-time actress Yalitza Aparicio is nominated for her lead role in Roma. Image by Alfonso Cuarón/Courtesy of Netflix

Will win: Glenn Close has been generating word-of-mouth ever since The Wife played TIFF ... two years ago. Sony Pictures Classics wisely held onto the drama in 2017, wary of that year’s ultra-competitive best-actress race. The distributor and Close’s patience have paid off, with the actress (who has never won an Oscar, despite six previous nominations) this year’s clear favourite.

Should win: Listen, I’m just thrilled that Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio earned a nomination here, given how she was ignored by all the major film guilds. But all things being fantasy, the first-time performer deserves the biggest honour possible on Sunday night. As Cleo, the fixed point around which all of Cuaron’s drama swirls, Aparicio delivers an astoundingly grounded, delicate performance for the history books.

The 91st Academy Awards air Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CTV and ABC