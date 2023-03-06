The 2022 Academy Awards was a spectacle, and, Barry Hertz writes, 2023 could be the year the ceremony slouches back toward normalcy. There are indie hits up for multiple awards that people have actually seen (Everything Everywhere All at Once scored 11 nominations, including Best Picture), underseen critical darlings (The Fabelmans nabbed five nods including Best Director and Best Picture, while Tár earned four, including Best Actress for Cate Blanchett), and genuine Earth-conquering blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick scored five nods including Best Picture, while Avatar: The Way of Water fished four, also including the big prize of the evening).
Here’s our guide to the 95th annual Academy Awards.
The basics
When do the Oscars start?
This year, the Academy Awards start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday March 12, 2023. They air on CTV in Canada, and ABC in the U.S.
What time is the Oscars red carpet?
The Oscars red carpet pre-show will air starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Who’s hosting the 2022 Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s Academy Awards, his third time as emcee. Presenters include Janelle Monáe, Riz Ahmed, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson and Michael B. Jordan.
Who is performing at this year’s Oscars?
All but one of the best original song nominees have said they are performing at the 2023 ceremony. David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu (who will step in for Mitski) will perform Everything Everywhere All at Once’s “This is a Life.” Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” will be performed as well as “Applause” from Tell it like a Woman, where Dianne Warren will be joined by Actress Sofia Carson.
Lady Gaga has not said if she will be performing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.
Which films are this year’s best bets to win?
Where you can watch Oscar-nominated movies
It’s time to watch as many of this year’s Oscar-nominated films as you can before the red carpet is rolled out for the Academy Awards on March 12. Luckily for readers, the pandemic-era trend of earlier streaming availability for top films means most of them can be watched right now from your home.
Why the Oscars matter more than we realize
This year’s slate of nominees feels like the Platonic ideal of what the Academy Awards should look like, writes Barry Hertz. Despite some requisite quibbles and obvious snubs that are perennially part of the Oscars experience, moviegoers could not ask for a better representation of the year in cinema.
Yet there is still an overarching conversation that is intensely committed to the idea that the Academy Awards should be wiped off the face of the Earth. Today, it feels the world has it out for Oscar.
But, Hertz argues, we should not be so quick and eager and nauseatingly gleeful to write the Academy Awards’ obituary.
If the Oscars die, then the movies die, too.
This year’s best bets
For best picture Hertz says Everything Everywhere All at Once will win, Top Gun: Maverick should win, and RRR should have been a contender.
Full list of nominees
Best Picture
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Malte Grunert, Producer
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – James Cameron And Jon Landau, Producers
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin And Martin Mcdonagh, Producers
- Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick Mccormick And Schuyler Weiss, Producers
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert And Jonathan Wang, Producers
- The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg And Tony Kushner, Producers
- Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan And Scott Lambert, Producers
- Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher Mcquarrie, David Ellison And Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- Triangle Of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff And Philippe Bober, Producers
- Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner And Frances McDormand, Producers
Actress In A Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actress In A Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor In A Leading Role
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Actor In A Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar And Alex Bulkley
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan And Paul Mezey
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford And Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams And Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins
Cinematography
- All Quiet On The Western Front – James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths – Darius Khondji
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire Of Light – Roger Deakins
- Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Costume Design
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan
Directing
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg
- Tár – Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann And Teddy Leifer
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin And Yoni Golijov
- Fire Of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris And Ina Fichman
- A House Made Of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont And Monica Hellström
- Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller And Shane Boris
Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga
- Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva And Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure A Year? – Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue And Beth Levison
- Stranger At The Gate – Joshua Seftel And Conall Jones
Film Editing
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Mikkel E.g. Nielsen
- Elvis – Matt Villa And Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers
- Tár – Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
International Feature Film
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Germany
- Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
- Close – Belgium
- Eo – Poland
- The Quiet Girl – Ireland
Makeup And Hairstyling
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Heike Merker And Linda Eisenhamerová
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino And Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend And Joel Harlow
- Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird And Aldo Signoretti
- The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin And Annemarie Bradley
Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
Music (Original Song)
- Applause – From Tell It Like A Woman; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren
- Hold My Hand – From Top Gun: Maverick; Music And Lyric By Lady Gaga And Bloodpop
- Lift Me Up – From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music By Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler And Ludwig Goransson; Lyric By Tems And Ryan Coogler
- Naatu Naatu – From Rrr; Music By M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric By Chandrabose
- This Is A Life – From Everything Everywhere All At Once; Music By Ryan Lott, David Byrne And Mitski; Lyric By Ryan Lott And David Byrne
Production Design
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole And Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
- Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin And Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara
Short Film (Animated)
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse – Charlie Mackesy And Matthew Freud
- The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis And Wendy Tilby
- Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez And Bruno Caetano
- My Year Of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir And Pamela Ribon
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon
Short Film (Live Action)
- An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley And Ross White
- Ivalu – Anders Walter And Rebecca Pruzan
- Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher And Alfonso Cuarón
- Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten And Gaute Lid Larssen
- The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad
Sound
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel And Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers And Michael Hedges
- The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray And Andy Nelson
- Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson And Michael Keller
- Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon And Mark Taylor
Visual Effects
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank And Kamil Jafar
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon And Daniel Barrett
- The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands And Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White And Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson And Scott R. Fisher
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Written By Rian Johnson
- Living – Written By Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay By Ehren Kruger And Eric Warren Singer And Christopher Mcquarrie; Story By Peter Craig And Justin Marks
- Women Talking – Screenplay By Sarah Polley
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Written By Martin Mcdonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Written By Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Written By Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- Tár – Written By Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness – Written By Ruben Östlund