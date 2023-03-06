SOURCES: Paramount Pictures, Focus Features, A24 via AP, Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures, Anne Joyce/Focus Features, Yannis Drakoulidis/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures, 20th Century Studios via AP, Allyson Riggs/A24 via AP/Handout

The 2022 Academy Awards was a spectacle, and, Barry Hertz writes, 2023 could be the year the ceremony slouches back toward normalcy. There are indie hits up for multiple awards that people have actually seen (Everything Everywhere All at Once scored 11 nominations, including Best Picture), underseen critical darlings (The Fabelmans nabbed five nods including Best Director and Best Picture, while Tár earned four, including Best Actress for Cate Blanchett), and genuine Earth-conquering blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick scored five nods including Best Picture, while Avatar: The Way of Water fished four, also including the big prize of the evening).

Here’s our guide to the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The basics

When do the Oscars start?

This year, the Academy Awards start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday March 12, 2023. They air on CTV in Canada, and ABC in the U.S.

What time is the Oscars red carpet?

The Oscars red carpet pre-show will air starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Who’s hosting the 2022 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s Academy Awards, his third time as emcee. Presenters include Janelle Monáe, Riz Ahmed, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson and Michael B. Jordan.

Who is performing at this year’s Oscars?

All but one of the best original song nominees have said they are performing at the 2023 ceremony. David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu (who will step in for Mitski) will perform Everything Everywhere All at Once’s “This is a Life.” Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” will be performed as well as “Applause” from Tell it like a Woman, where Dianne Warren will be joined by Actress Sofia Carson.

Lady Gaga has not said if she will be performing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

Which films are this year’s best bets to win?

If you’re looking for a leg up in your office betting pool, Barry Hertz has put together a guide to who ought to win this year’s big awards – and who will win. Have a look at his full list of predictions here.

Where you can watch Oscar-nominated movies

Dan Goodman/The Associated Press

It’s time to watch as many of this year’s Oscar-nominated films as you can before the red carpet is rolled out for the Academy Awards on March 12. Luckily for readers, the pandemic-era trend of earlier streaming availability for top films means most of them can be watched right now from your home.

The Globe’s guide to watching this year’s Oscar nominated films lets you know which movies you can watch or stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Paramount+, Video on Demand or in theatres.

Why the Oscars matter more than we realize

This year’s slate of nominees feels like the Platonic ideal of what the Academy Awards should look like, writes Barry Hertz. Despite some requisite quibbles and obvious snubs that are perennially part of the Oscars experience, moviegoers could not ask for a better representation of the year in cinema.

Yet there is still an overarching conversation that is intensely committed to the idea that the Academy Awards should be wiped off the face of the Earth. Today, it feels the world has it out for Oscar.

But, Hertz argues, we should not be so quick and eager and nauseatingly gleeful to write the Academy Awards’ obituary.

If the Oscars die, then the movies die, too.

This year’s best bets

The Globe and Mail’s film critic Barry Hertz has rounded up his picks for who he thinks is most likely to win, who he thinks should win, and who was passed over on the list of nominees.

For best picture Hertz says Everything Everywhere All at Once will win, Top Gun: Maverick should win, and RRR should have been a contender.

Read the full list of 2023 Oscar winner best bets.

Full list of nominees

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front – Malte Grunert, Producer

– Malte Grunert, Producer Avatar: The Way Of Water – James Cameron And Jon Landau, Producers

– James Cameron And Jon Landau, Producers The Banshees Of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin And Martin Mcdonagh, Producers

– Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin And Martin Mcdonagh, Producers Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick Mccormick And Schuyler Weiss, Producers

– Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick Mccormick And Schuyler Weiss, Producers Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert And Jonathan Wang, Producers

– Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert And Jonathan Wang, Producers The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg And Tony Kushner, Producers

– Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg And Tony Kushner, Producers Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan And Scott Lambert, Producers

– Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan And Scott Lambert, Producers Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher Mcquarrie, David Ellison And Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

– Tom Cruise, Christopher Mcquarrie, David Ellison And Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers Triangle Of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff And Philippe Bober, Producers

– Erik Hemmendorff And Philippe Bober, Producers Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner And Frances McDormand, Producers

Actress In A Leading Role

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress In A Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actor In A Leading Role

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Actor In A Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar And Alex Bulkley

– Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar And Alex Bulkley Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan And Paul Mezey

– Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan And Paul Mezey Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford And Mark Swift

– Joel Crawford And Mark Swift The Sea Beast – Chris Williams And Jed Schlanger

– Chris Williams And Jed Schlanger Turning Red – Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front – James Friend

– James Friend Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths – Darius Khondji

– Darius Khondji Elvis – Mandy Walker

– Mandy Walker Empire Of Light – Roger Deakins

– Roger Deakins Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Costume Design

Babylon – Mary Zophres

– Mary Zophres Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter

– Ruth Carter Elvis – Catherine Martin

– Catherine Martin Everything Everywhere All At Once – Shirley Kurata

– Shirley Kurata Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan

Directing

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh

– Martin Mcdonagh Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert

– Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg

– Steven Spielberg Tár – Todd Field

– Todd Field Triangle Of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann And Teddy Leifer

– Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann And Teddy Leifer All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin And Yoni Golijov

– Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin And Yoni Golijov Fire Of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris And Ina Fichman

– Sara Dosa, Shane Boris And Ina Fichman A House Made Of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont And Monica Hellström

– Simon Lereng Wilmont And Monica Hellström Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller And Shane Boris

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga

– Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva And Maxim Arbugaev

– Evgenia Arbugaeva And Maxim Arbugaev How Do You Measure A Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

– Jay Rosenblatt The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue And Beth Levison

– Anne Alvergue And Beth Levison Stranger At The Gate – Joshua Seftel And Conall Jones

Film Editing

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Mikkel E.g. Nielsen

– Mikkel E.g. Nielsen Elvis – Matt Villa And Jonathan Redmond

– Matt Villa And Jonathan Redmond Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers

– Paul Rogers Tár – Monika Willi

– Monika Willi Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

International Feature Film

All Quiet On The Western Front – Germany

– Germany Argentina, 1985 – Argentina

– Argentina Close – Belgium

– Belgium Eo – Poland

– Poland The Quiet Girl – Ireland

Makeup And Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front – Heike Merker And Linda Eisenhamerová

Heike Merker And Linda Eisenhamerová The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino And Mike Fontaine

– Naomi Donne, Mike Marino And Mike Fontaine Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend And Joel Harlow

– Camille Friend And Joel Harlow Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird And Aldo Signoretti

– Mark Coulier, Jason Baird And Aldo Signoretti The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin And Annemarie Bradley

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet On The Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

– Volker Bertelmann Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

– Justin Hurwitz The Banshees Of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

– Carter Burwell Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux

Son Lux The Fabelmans – John Williams

Music (Original Song)

Applause – From Tell It Like A Woman; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren

– From Tell It Like A Woman; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren Hold My Hand – From Top Gun: Maverick; Music And Lyric By Lady Gaga And Bloodpop

– From Top Gun: Maverick; Music And Lyric By Lady Gaga And Bloodpop Lift Me Up – From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music By Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler And Ludwig Goransson; Lyric By Tems And Ryan Coogler

– From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music By Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler And Ludwig Goransson; Lyric By Tems And Ryan Coogler Naatu Naatu – From Rrr; Music By M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric By Chandrabose

– From Rrr; Music By M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric By Chandrabose This Is A Life – From Everything Everywhere All At Once; Music By Ryan Lott, David Byrne And Mitski; Lyric By Ryan Lott And David Byrne

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

– Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper Avatar: The Way Of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole And Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

– Production Design: Dylan Cole And Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

– Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin And Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

– Production Design: Catherine Martin And Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse – Charlie Mackesy And Matthew Freud

– Charlie Mackesy And Matthew Freud The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis And Wendy Tilby

– Amanda Forbis And Wendy Tilby Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez And Bruno Caetano

– João Gonzalez And Bruno Caetano My Year Of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir And Pamela Ribon

– Sara Gunnarsdóttir And Pamela Ribon An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley And Ross White

– Tom Berkeley And Ross White Ivalu – Anders Walter And Rebecca Pruzan

– Anders Walter And Rebecca Pruzan Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher And Alfonso Cuarón

– Alice Rohrwacher And Alfonso Cuarón Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten And Gaute Lid Larssen

– Eirik Tveiten And Gaute Lid Larssen The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel And Stefan Korte

– Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel And Stefan Korte Avatar: The Way Of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers And Michael Hedges

– Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers And Michael Hedges The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray And Andy Nelson

– Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray And Andy Nelson Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson And Michael Keller

– David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson And Michael Keller Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon And Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank And Kamil Jafar

– Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank And Kamil Jafar Avatar: The Way Of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon And Daniel Barrett

– Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon And Daniel Barrett The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands And Dominic Tuohy

– Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands And Dominic Tuohy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White And Dan Sudick

– Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White And Dan Sudick Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson And Scott R. Fisher

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet On The Western Front – Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

– Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Written By Rian Johnson

– Written By Rian Johnson Living – Written By Kazuo Ishiguro

– Written By Kazuo Ishiguro Top Gun: Maverick – Screenplay By Ehren Kruger And Eric Warren Singer And Christopher Mcquarrie; Story By Peter Craig And Justin Marks

– Screenplay By Ehren Kruger And Eric Warren Singer And Christopher Mcquarrie; Story By Peter Craig And Justin Marks Women Talking – Screenplay By Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)