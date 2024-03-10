Open this photo in gallery: TV host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images

Kicking off with a pro-Palestinian protest that snarled traffic (causing a broadcast delay of six minutes) before jumping straight into one of the weakest monologues in Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscar history, the 96th Academy Awards offered plenty of memorable moments — and even more instances of questionable decision-making.

Before the entire film industry comes down from tonight’s Barbenheimer high to face the cruel aftermath of the strikes and a thousand other industry problems, The Globe and Mail presents the best, worst, and weirdest moments from the 2024 Oscars so far.

The Good

State of the Union

While there was much to gripe about when it came to Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue (see below, if you dare), the evening’s host ended his shtick with a heartfelt nod to the strikes that tore the industry apart for much of last year. Mentioning the word “union” perhaps more than any of the previous 95 Academy Awards combined, Kimmel urged his audience to stand for those who held the town together during so many months of labour strife. “This very strange town of ours is at its heart a union town, not just a bunch of heavily Botoxed, gluten-sensitive nepo-babies. The reason we were able to make a deal is because of the people who worked behind the scenes,” Kimmel told the crowd, before bringing out a phalanx of Teamsters on-stage, promising that Hollywood would stand with the workers in their upcoming negotiations. If anyone is looking for the star of a new Jimmy Hoffa biopic ...

Da’Vine Inspiration

After tearing up during the presentation ceremony for Best Supporting Actress — this year’s broadcast opted to ignore clips of the performances in favour of bringing out past winners to rhapsodize about the nominees, a move that sounds good in theory but risks stretching the show past its breaking point — Da’Vine Joy Randolph gave the evening an early jolt of tear-jerking emotion. “I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career, I started off as a singer and my mother said to me, go across the street to that theatre department, I think there’s something for you there,” Randolph, who won for her stellar work in The Holdovers, told the crowd. She then went on to thank her publicist — “You don’t have a publicist like I have a publicist!” — though neglected to actually name said publicist. Nobody’s perfect.

Naked Ambition

A birthday suited John Cena, perhaps the best sport in all of Hollywood, lent his considerable comic muscle to Kimmel’s ho-hum skit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the infamous Oscar streaker. (Who had a name, which was Robert Opel, and a rather tragic backstory.) After the incident went down back in 1974, the evening’s co-host David Niven expertly quipped that, “Isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?” Kimmel could’ve used some Niven-level inspiration.

America Ferrera stuns in sparkly Barbie pink, Rita Moreno waves in statement black on Oscars carpet

The winners from the 2024 Oscars so far

The Bad

The Host Who Goes Toast

For all the hate that Jo Koy earned for his flat performance hosting the Golden Globes in January, Jimmy Kimmel’s material wasn’t all that better. His hot targets? That would be Artificial Intelligence (how brave), the beauty of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (ooh), the length of movies these days (you don’t say), and the drug-addition struggles of Robert Downey Jr. (who played along as best he could, even when Kimmel followed up that eye-rolling dig with a gag about the Oppenheimer actor’s penis). “Are we off to a bumpy start?” Kimmel asked his crowd after opening with a joke about the box-office bomb Madame Web. It must’ve taken the collective strength of the crowd to not sic Messi, that lovable dog from Anatomy of a Fall, up on stage to relieve himself on Kimmel’s leg.

The Weird

The Zone of Half-Interest

For an Oscars ceremony honouring both Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest -- movies that in their own way focus on the pernicious dangers of burying your head in the political sand -- the gala only infrequently dipped into real-world issues, almost as if by the sheer force of a handful of individuals. On the red carpet, a smattering of attendees wore Palestinian flag pins (including Anatomy of a Fall actors Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner) and others (Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef, singer Billie Eilish) sported red buttons signifying calls for a ceasefire.

Onstage, it was up to Glazer, who when accepting the Oscar for Best International Film, said that, “Our film shows where dehumanization leads to at its worst, right now we stand as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people. Whether the victims of Oct. 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack in Gaza, all the victims face dehumanization. How do we resist? Alexandria, the girl who glows in the film as she does in life, I dedicate this film to her memory and her resistance.”

Barking Up the Wrong Tree

Messi, the lovable pup from French courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, made the biggest impression during Kimmel’s monologue — though the dog wasn’t actually in attendance. Behind-the-scenes footage tweeted during the ceremony revealed that the real Messi — who has been making the awards-circuit rounds more than any other man, woman or beast this year — wasn’t able to make it out to L.A., and a stand-in canine took his place in a bit that was pre-recorded and then edited into the telecast. Woof.

Stunted Growth

The chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt is undeniable. And it’s nice that the two stars were afforded a moment to promote their buzzy forthcoming Hollywood action romcom The Fall Guy, which stars Gosling as a stunt man and Blunt as his director. Even better: the pair introduced a kick-butt clip honoring the brave stunt men and women who keep the industry in action. But it all rang incredibly hollow, given that the Academy Awards have consistently ignored calls to include a category for Best Stunts, and seems to be in no hurry to do so. Thanks for breaking all those legs, stunt pros, and enjoy this clip, I guess?