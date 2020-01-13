 Skip to main content

Film

In Depth

Oscars 2020: The full list of nominees and what Globe reviewers thought of the films

On Feb. 9, the Academy Awards will honour a year’s worth of filmmaking wizardry. On Monday, the final list of nominations was released. Here it is in full, with links to Globe and Mail reviews of the movies

Best picture
Acting awards
Directing and screenwriting
Other best-film categories
Visuals and production
Sound and music


Best picture

Acting awards

Best actress

Best supporting actress

Best actor

Best supporting actor

Directing and screenwriting

Best director

Writing (original screenplay)

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Other best-film categories

Best international feature film

Best animated feature

Best animated short

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Best live-action short

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors' Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Best documentary feature

Best documentary short

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Visuals and production

Cinematography

Film editing

Visual effects

Production design

Costume design

Makeup and hairstyling

Sound and music

Sound editing

Sound mixing

Music (original score)

Music (original song)

