Oscars 2020: The full list of nominees and what Globe reviewers thought of the films

Table of contents • Best picture • Acting awards • Directing and screenwriting • Other best-film categories • Visuals and production • Sound and music
Best picture
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Acting awards
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best actor
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best supporting actor
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
Directing and screenwriting
Best director
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Writing (original screenplay)
Writing (adapted screenplay)
Other best-film categories
Best international feature film
- Corpus Christi, Poland
- Honeyland, North Macedonia
- Les Misérables, France
- Pain and Glory, Spain
- Parasite, South Korea
Best animated feature
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best animated short
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Best live-action short
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors' Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Best documentary feature
Best documentary short
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Visuals and production
Cinematography
Film editing
Visual effects
Production design
Costume design
Makeup and hairstyling
Sound and music
Sound editing
Sound mixing
Music (original score)
Music (original song)
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
- “I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
- “Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
- “Stand Up,” Harriet