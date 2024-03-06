Open this photo in gallery: Clockwise from top left, stills from movies all nominated for Oscar awards, The Color Purple, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie.Handout

Even with the Emmy Awards and Golden Globes in ratings free-fall, the 96th Academy Awards might mark the Oscars big comeback year, Barry Hertz writes.

For the first time in ages, the biggest box-office performers of the year are also leading the Academy’s nominations, with Oppenheimer scoring a massive 13 nods, including Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Barbie netting eight, including Best Picture (but not, noticeably, Best Director for Greta Gerwig). Perhaps audiences will tune in to an awards show that celebrates films they’ve actually seen.

Here’s our complete guide to the 96th annual Academy Awards.

The basics

What time do the Oscars start?

This year, the Academy Awards start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday March 10, 2024, an hour earlier than usual. They air on CTV and CTV2 in Canada, and ABC in the U.S.

Who’s hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s Academy Awards, his fourth time as emcee.

Who is performing at this year’s Oscars?

Ryan Gosling will sing the pop power ballad I’m Just Ken at the show on March 10. Others set to perform their nominated original songs include Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Jon Batiste, Scott George and the Osage Singers and Becky G.

The nominees: The biggest Academy Award snubs, surprises and reality checks

Barry Hertz lays out the best, worst and strangest things about the 2024 Oscar nominations. Plus, check out the full list of nominees here.

This year’s best bets

The Globe and Mail’s film critic Barry Hertz has rounded up his picks for who he thinks is most likely to win, who he thinks should win, and who was passed over on the list of nominees.

For best picture Hertz says Oppenheimer will win, The Zone of Interest should win, and May December should have been a contender.

Read the full list of 2024 Oscar winner best bets.

Where you can watch Oscar-nominated movies

It’s time to watch as many of this year’s Oscar-nominated films as you can before the red carpet is rolled out for the Academy Awards on March 10.

The Globe’s guide to watching this year’s Oscar nominated films lets you know which movies you can watch or stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Crave, Disney+, Paramount+, Video on Demand or in theatres.

The great open secret of Hollywood media: it’s a one-company town

While the average reader might neither understand nor care about the editorial nuances that differentiate Variety (meat-and-potatoes coverage) from The Hollywood Reporter (glossier, longer-form features) and Deadline (breathless scoops on hirings and firings) from IndieWire (essentially the nerdiest subset of Film Twitter come to life), most certainly don’t realize one crucial thing: the fact that all the publications are owned by the same company, Penske Media. Barry Hertz writes about the great unspoken truth of the Oscar “For Your Consideration” campaign.