Ottawa unveils $50-million compensation fund for film, TV productions placed at risk due to COVID-19

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa unveils $50-million compensation fund for film, TV productions placed at risk due to COVID-19

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault attends a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Feb. 3, 2020.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The federal government will provide a $50-million short-term compensation fund for film and television productions that have been placed at risk due to a lack of COVID-19 insurance policies.

On Friday morning, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault announced that Ottawa’s initiative, to be managed by federal funding agency Telefilm, will save 35,000 jobs per quarter and generate up to $1-billion in economic activity.

“We want this program to be inaugurated as soon as possible,” Guilbeault said. “We’re literally running to put this together.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The swift implementation of a workable program is now mission critical, to safeguard thousands of jobs in jeopardy,” Reynolds Mastin, president and CEO of the Canadian Media Producers Association, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the Minister, Telefilm and other industry stakeholders to ensure the launch of this new funding measure as soon as possible.”

The plan has been in various stages of discussion since the spring, when the CMPA and the Association québécoise de la production médiatique (AQPM) lobbied Ottawa to adopt a “market-based” insurance plan for domestic film and TV producers, who were facing indefinite shutdowns after insurance companies across the world started writing COVID-19 exclusions into their policies. While most Hollywood productions are able to self-insure, and projects that started filming before the pandemic are covered by pre-existing policies, an uninsured COVID-19 work stoppage could bankrupt most Canadian production companies.

Last week, the CMPA and AQPM released a survey of its members that found more than $1-billion in domestic entertainment production was “at imminent risk” if the federal government did not immediately act on the matter. To help save hundreds of “camera-ready” series and films, the CMPA and AQPM have for months urged the Liberal government to fund a model similar to those put in place in Australia, France and Britain. The CMPA/AQPM proposal would involve insurance companies providing COVID-19 protection, so long as producers paid premiums for the additional coverage and the government fronted a $100-million “backstop” reserve for claims.

Details on how Canada’s program will operate and be administered are not yet clear. And though the fund is marked as $50-million, rather than the proposed $100-million, Guilbeault said the figure could be adjusted.

“If we realize that $50-million is not enough and more is required, we will certainly adjust this measure accordingly,” he said.

Eligibility for the fund, which will offer a maximum of $1.5-million in the case of a temporary production interruption and $3-million in the case of a complete shutdown, will be limited to production companies owned and controlled by Canadians. “The company would have to have a COVID security plan and be an independent production. And there are a number of other criteria that Telefilm will be releasing in the coming weeks,” Guilbeault said.

In a statement, Christa Dickenson, executive director of Telefilm, said that the temporary measure “provides a concrete solution to one of our industry’s most pressing concerns. We look forward to seeing the productions resume and will be at the service of the industry as part of the administration of this fund.”

Story continues below advertisement

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies