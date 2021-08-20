Q&A: Jennifer Hudson on starring in iconic role as Aretha Franklin

Open this photo in gallery Jennifer Hudson. Bethany Mollenkof/The New York Times News Service

Jennifer Hudson got her beginning as a finalist in the third season of American Idol and has made a career of scene-stealing ever since. From television, to Broadway, to her Oscar-winning performance in Dreamgirls, the multitalented Hudson has garnered raves and is now starring as Aretha Franklin in 2021′s docudrama Respect, playing at select Canadian theatres. The Globe and Mail spoke with Hudson at the Audi Innovation Series about what it was like to take on such an iconic role.

I was a huge American Idol fan growing up and I remember you singing Aretha Franklin’s Share Your Love With Me for your audition. Fast-forward to now, and you’re literally playing her in a biopic!

Well, I always think anything is possible, first of all! I just kind of sit and think, I don’t know, it feels like only a story God could write because I even look at it and think, “Wow! I did sing that for my audition.” All I knew at the time was that I had this amazing opportunity on this television show that involves singing. I needed the greatest singer in the world’s song to sing and that’s how I ended up picking Miss Aretha Franklin, and I guess it worked because I’m sitting here and I played her in a movie.

It certainly did work! Even being familiar with her in such a big way, there’s so much about her life that it feels so many didn’t know. There was so much pain and tragedy. Did you see that as fuel for her success and how she became who she was?

You know, that’s where I think the power and the soul of her music came from. It came from real things, and when things come from a real place it can’t help but resonate with people in a real way because we all experience life. We all have our own stories and our own setbacks and dreams and goals. That is what inspired me the most from the film, outside of being a music fan, is to see an icon and legend like Aretha Franklin have the drive and ambition, the vision ... to want to reach and achieve her dreams, while watching her go through the setback and adversity she had, and to still be able to prevail. You can’t help but be inspired by that, and I think it’s going to inspire so many. Because too often we think that people like that just had it made.

From the perspective of a Black woman finding success in an industry that is not kind to Black women, did you feel there were some parallels from then till now?

Oh yes, several! There were so many moments throughout the film and scenes where I was like, “Do y’all realize this is still true today?” There were several moments like that, but it still takes me back to her. It should inspire us all to utilize our platform, no matter what it is. To be a voice for whatever is happening in your time. She just set a great example of that, in a way that makes me think outside the box.

You’re clearly someone who’s been a lifelong fan of Franklin, and I read somewhere that you first spoke to her about playing her in a film 15 years ago. What is it like to embody such an icon that you knew personally?

It can help, but it can also make it scary as well. It gives you things to draw from, like the person and then, from me, even more of a passion, because I care for this story. I want to tell it in the most vulnerable and honest way because it is Aretha, the person, outside of the legend and icon – but then it is those elements as well. So from my acting standpoint, it gave me a lot to reference and to draw from.

After a certain point it seems like you just have to honour the story and let people interpret it.

I always go back to the things that my mother used to say, she would say, “All you could do is the best you could do, Jenny.” That’s all we all can do, and all I can do is come from the heart, and as long as things are done with passion and love, it can’t help but come back to you in that way.

As someone who is such a master at being both a fantastic actor and singer, where do you see the future, combining both of those elements for you?

To me, the coolest part about that project is that it was done in a very new way. To be able to do the singing and acting in real time, whereas most musicals and music films are normally prerecorded and then you lip-sync and act. I like that we brought something new and different to the table, so I would love to see more of that happen in film. More real things – I would love just more reality to be brought to storytelling in the film world.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

