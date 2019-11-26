 Skip to main content

Film

Register
AdChoices

Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan joins France’s Order of Arts and Letters

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan, seen here on Sept. 10, 2018, has been named an officer in France's Order of Arts and Letters.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan has been named an officer in France’s Order of Arts and Letters.

The French ambassador to Canada gave Dolan the prestigious cultural honour at a ceremony in Ottawa on Sunday.

The appointment recognizes the Montreal actor and director’s contributions to French-language cinema and culture.

Story continues below advertisement

Dolan has been a darling of the Cannes Film Festival since age 20, winning acclaim with features including “I Killed My Mother,” “Mommy” and “It’s Only the End of the World.”

Established in 1957, the Order of Arts and Letters recognizes creators who have helped further the arts in France and throughout the world.

Other Canadians who’ve received the honour include Celine Dion, Jean-Marc Vallee, Denis Villeneuve, Robert Lepage and Anne Dorval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies