In his feature debut, documentary filmmaker Arshad Khan opens his living room to the world

Arshad Khan was walking to class at Concordia University’s Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema when he a got a call from his older sister, Asma Mahmood. It was 2011, and it was the sort of phone call a child dreads getting. Their father was sick. The family needed to go to Pakistan to say their goodbyes. Khan was shocked to hear the news, although his father’s health had been failing for a while.

“He’d actually called me on Skype earlier that day. I was running to class, and I ignored his call. He was crying, he was very upset. I had a strange relationship with him, and I told him I’ll call him back,” says Khan, 42, a Montreal-based filmmaker. “He’d just gone to hajj [the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca] and I was angry with him. The family had asked him not to go because he was unwell. But he had these religious beliefs. Anyway, when I got the call, I realized that it was getting serious and he was losing control. He was going to die, and he was trying to say goodbye,”

By the time Khan reached Pakistan, his father was in a medically induced coma.

“When your parent is on their deathbed, your whole world just comes to a crashing halt. Everything stops,” he says. “All the priorities change. Suddenly you are faced with this thing.”

Khan reacted the only way he knew how. He’d been assigned the night shift to sit by his father’s side, and he started filming his visits. Some of that footage is in Khan’s debut feature documentary Abu, which means father in Urdu. An exploration of Khan’s complicated relationship with his close-knit Pakistani Muslim family, the challenges they faced after immigrating to Canada and how it all affected Khan eventually coming out as a gay man, Abu opens in select theatres in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver on April 13. It will also be available in a Hindi/Urdu version in some cinemas in the Greater Toronto Area, and with French subtitles in Montreal.

Khan hadn’t planned on making a film about his troubled relationship with his father and his journey to self-discovery. But when he was making a five-minute memorial video for his father’s funeral, he realized his family had a wealth of home-video footage.

“It’s what we did as a family. We film everything, all of us. We are very savvy, and comfortable in front of the camera,” he says.

As a film-school student, Khan understood the importance of all the VHS tapes his family had held on to. Even though the image quality is bad, there’s nostalgia and memory attached to them. He made a three-minute video for a film competition, submitted it and immediately started feeling scared.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my God! The world is going to find out about my sexuality.’ It might put my life at risk. I thought I was risking my family’s well-being by telling this story,” he says. “But people loved that three-minute film. I got a Canada Council grant. I just kept getting more interest, and then a little more funding. I kept going at it. It was therapeutic.”

Not all of his family was on board with Khan’s project. Abu is a remarkably personal documentary that takes you inside the living room of a Pakistani-Canadian family, and all its complexities. You grin hearing the familiar strains of Roxette’s power anthem It Must’ve Been Love as well as the Pakistani pop-sibling duo Nazia and Zohaib Hassan’s Disco Deewane, laugh at the joke about acrylic sweaters and marvel at the honesty of Khan’s mother, who became a follower of Muslim televangelist Farhat Hashmi and still doesn’t accept her son’s sexuality. Khan is frank when talking about his parents’ turn to conservative Islam, but also provides the context of their journey from pre-Partition India to Canada, and how religion filled in the gaps that appeared as result of their migrations.

“My mother likes the film because I have not misrepresented her. I cannot change her mind. I can just show you who they are, who I am; the … existential problem between left and right,” Khan says. “You derive your own meaning. I am hoping people will understand the other side, no matter which side they are on.”

There were also several moments of self-doubt, besides grappling with the ethical question of showing shared family memories. He wondered whether there would be interest in his personal story. Nevertheless, he was driven by the fact that he didn’t see his realities being reflected in the media. Then there’s that matter of speaking truth to power, no matter how hard it is.

“Once my own truth became clear to me – and there was a lot of indignity associated with the LGBTQI community, especially in the nineties, before the internet, before all this communication we can now have on social media – I started speaking my truth,” Khan says. Things got further complicated after 9/11, when his Muslim identity started becoming associated with terrorism. “All of a sudden, I realized in a stark way that media lies.”

The many silences within the community around issues such as childhood sexual abuse was another motivating factor. By talking about his own experience, Khan hopes Abu is able to start conversations, especially among those who are against sex-education classes.

“Trauma needs to be healed, and that can only happen if we discuss it,” he says. “Silence perpetuates abuse.”

This is also why it was important for Khan to have a Hindi/Urdu translation of Abu, which was co-written with famous Pakistani poet and author Neelam Ahmed Bashir. The Hindi/Urdu version of the documentary is both funnier and more intense, Khan says.

“Because you don’t have to do that translation of culture … there’s much more Urdu poetry and prose in it,” he says. “I want people to understand the struggle we are going through. I want people in Pakistan and India, in the villages, the trans folk, the gay and lesbian community, to understand and appreciate the story, to laugh and cry with me.”

No matter which language they prefer, Khan hopes people see his documentary. When talking about his passion project, he exudes a sense of elation that a small film such as Abu is getting a theatrical release. But then, he also admits to bouts of “sakth [severe] panic/depression” when realizing that many people, especially those within the South Asian community, might give it a pass, thinking that it’s about “the gays.”

“It’s so much more than that,” he says. “It’s about that elusive place called home, it’s about the contemporary struggles of migrants trying to uplift themselves.“ In the end, Khan hopes “people realize that the film is about love. … Because it has been a labour of love.”

Abu opens April 13 in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.