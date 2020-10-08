 Skip to main content
Screen industry vet Slawko Klymkiw steps down as head of Canadian Film Centre

Brad Wheeler
Canadian Film Centre CEO Slawko Klymkiw, left, poses with Salah Bachir at the CFC's Annual Gala and Auction at the Carlu in Toronto on Feb. 5, 2013.

Della Rollins/The Globe and Mail

Slawko Klymkiw, chief executive of the Canadian Film Centre (CFC), will retire in the spring of 2021, after 15 years at the helm of the screen content and career-development hub.

“Slawko’s extraordinary leadership at the CFC and his years of unwavering support of Canadian creators will undoubtedly leave a long-lasting imprint on our industry,” said Christina Jennings, chair of CFC’s board of directors, in a press release issued Thursday morning.

The CFC is a Toronto-based charitable organization founded by filmmaker Norman Jewison in 1988. Klymkiw came to the CFC in 2005 after resigning from his position as head of CBC’s English programming. His career at CBC had spanned 25 years and included senior roles in the network’s news, current affairs and sports divisions.

Klymkiw’s tenure at the CFC covered a period of rapid growth and evolution in the screen industry. He was instrumental in the launching of the Netflix-CFC Global Project (which fosters diverse Canadian creators in film and television) and the Fifth Wave Initiative (a suite of programming devoted to female entrepreneurs in digital media).

“When I first came to the CFC 15 years ago, I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Klymkiw, in a prepared statement. “I must say, it has been the most rewarding, challenging and joyous time in my career."

No replacement for Klymkiw has been named. His future plans were not revealed.

