Film

Six standout Christopher Plummer movies

David Friend
The Canadian Press
THE SOUND OF MUSIC (1965). At centre, Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Charmian Carr (fourth from right). Credit: 20th Century-Fox.

20th Century Fox

Christopher Plummer portrayed the greats of Shakespearean theatre, but his seemingly effortless craftwork as a thespian was introduced to most audiences through characters he played on the silver screen.

Whether it was starring alongside Sean Connery and Michael Caine in the Hollywood epic The Man Who Would Be King or donning Klingon makeup for Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, no role was outside Plummer’s abilities.

He could even raise C-movies to a B-movie level, which he did as an intergalactic emperor in 1978’s Starcrash, a rip-off of Star Wars that he admittedly took for the free flight to Italy.

Remembering Christopher Plummer, a man for all seasons

Here are six cinematic roles Plummer made all his own:

Sound of Music (1966)

After a run of small parts on television, Plummer became a household name in one of the greatest cinematic musicals of all time. He stars as Capt. Georg von Trapp, a retired naval officer and widower whose cold and guarded nature is softened by a young woman hired to care for his seven children. Julie Andrews is the free-spirited Maria, who leaves an Austrian convent to take the job and charm the stoic Captain. The role made Plummer a heartthrob, even though his voice on “Edelweiss” and other songs was overdubbed by playback singer Bill Lee, who usually carried the tune of animated Disney characters.

Christopher Plummer shone on stage and screen in the shadow of Sound of Music

The Silent Partner (1978)

Handout

Plummer dialled up his performance a couple of notches to play an unhinged villain in this riveting Toronto-set thriller. A bank teller (Elliott Gould) learns he’s about to be robbed by a thief disguised as a mall Santa (Plummer). But instead of handing over the money, he turns the tables on the crook by pocketing the cash for himself. It kicks off a suspenseful cat-and-mouse chase with Plummer veering dangerously close to camp. The Silent Partner was filmed inside Toronto’s Eaton Centre during its first years of business, and features a young John Candy as an obnoxiously chatty bank employee.

Ararat (2002)

Atom Egoyan’s drama centres on a young man who lands in Toronto with plans to work on a film about the 1915 genocide committed against the Armenian people by Ottoman Turks. He’s detained by a customs official, played by Plummer, who is finishing his last day on the job and believes the traveller is smuggling drugs into Canada. Plummer’s scenes capture his ability to take on a deeply nuanced character in the barest of settings.

Beginners (2010)

Open this photo in gallery

Plummer won a Golden Globe and Academy Award for his gently sympathetic performance as a gay man who comes out to his family at 75 years old, shortly after the death of his wife. Ewan McGregor plays his son, who shares the joys and pains that come with the revelation, coupled with learning that his father, too, is dying.

All the Money in the World (2017)

Giles Keyte/The Associated Press

Stoking controversy and winning awards, Plummer stepped into the role of billionaire J. Paul Getty, replacing Kevin Spacey in scenes that were filmed before sexual assault allegations derailed Spacey’s acting career. Over the course of 10 days, Plummer reshot scenes with director Ridley Scott, and he went on to garner his third Oscar nomination.

Knives Out (2019)

Claire Folger/MRC II Distribution Company

Somebody has killed acclaimed crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) on his 85th birthday, and a sharp police detective (Daniel Craig) has rounded up all the suspects to find the guilty party. Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery is a spunky ensemble affair with Plummer bringing a heightened level of prestige to a cast of major Hollywood stars.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

