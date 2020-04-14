Sky Hopinka set to open Images Festival with his meditative debut, malni

There’s a meditative, almost hypnotic quality to malni – towards the ocean, towards the shore, Sky Hopinka’s feature debut. Even before the first shot of rolling waves, you are soothed by the soundtrack, which immediately immerses you in the world you are about to enter. It’s a full five minutes before you hear any words. When they do come, they are mostly in chinuk wawa – a language indigenous to Oregon’s Lower Columbia Basin – with subtitles providing the translation. In a way, however, the interpretation is not necessary, for malni is meant to be experienced.
The film, which had its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year, follows two of Hopinka’s friends, Sweetwater Sahme and Jordan Mercier, as they dwell on their connection with their Indigenous identities and explore their respective relationships to ritual, community, language and nature in America’s Pacific Northwest. Malni (pronounced moth-nee) opens Toronto’s Images Festival, streaming online April 16 to 22; a live Q&A with Hopinka will take place after the screening.
Hopinka has always been aware of his Indigenous identity. Born and raised in Ferndale, Wash., he belongs to the Ho-Chunk Nation/Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians. He spent his early youth in Southern California, before moving to Oregon to get a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Portland State University, followed by an MFA in film, video, animation and new genres from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Currently, he is an assistant professor at Simon Fraser University’s School for the Contemporary Arts.
“I feel that I’m fortunate to have that connection and those teachings from my mother and father, my grandmothers and grandfathers, and all of the family in between,” Hopinka says. “Of course it influences how I live my life today and the work that I make. [However], relationships with one’s Indigenous identity is something that should resist essentialization.”
Making experimental films has been a way for Hopinka to resist easy narratives around Indigenous identity and experiences. Before he even thought of picking up a camera, he says, works such as Werckmeister Harmonies by Bela Tarr, In the Mood for Love by Wong Kar-wai and The Exiles by Kent Mackenzie opened his eyes to the possibilities of cinema.
He made his first short in 2011, when he filmed his friends building a traditional fishing scaffolding along the Columbia River. The idea was to capture Indigenous people living their lives without having to explain anything. Around the same time, he started learning chinuk wawa, a nearly extinct language, at Portland State University as part of the “foreign language” requirement – since renamed “world languages.”
“I didn’t want to take Spanish or French or any other Romance or Germanic languages,” he says. His initial plan was to learn Ho-Chunk, native to Wisconsin, but he could not find an instructor nearby. Then he found a chinuk wawa teacher who told him there’s nothing wrong with learning the language of the land you are in, and encouraged him to be a part of the community.
“I’ve approached it in various ways. Like in my undergrad I wrote a paper in my Oregon history class entirely in chinuk wawa. The teacher was Indigenous and encouraged me to do so, so that support was very important. That has extended to my filmmaking practice in that I will try to use, and show the usage of the language, in ways that are for the speakers of the language, rather than for an audience looking for a spectacle.”
In malni, Hopinka wanted to focus on the Chinookan origin-of-death myth, while having conversations with Sahme and Mercier about their connection to their Chinook heritage. After a dozen short films, Hopinka also wanted to experiment with the craft of making a feature, especially shooting long takes and focusing on filming people in the different environments they inhabit. Hopinka followed his friends through lush forests and thundering waterfalls, and on annual canoe journey undertaken by Indigenous peoples along the coastal regions of Washington State and British Columbia.
“It’s really just following what ends up being an intuitive approach to how I feel about filming friends, and how I feel about filming people ... and not to exploit. And to be introspective for these subjects,” he says. “In some ways, it’s a documentary. Some of it is an experimental film, some of it is just non-fiction. Even if there is a narrative thread, it’s not necessarily the driving force for the film. … It’s very much a circular project. What was shot informs the editing, and then the editing informs what I shoot.”
Part of his practice is resisting narrative ideas that are imposed on Indigenous people, he adds. He first heard the Chinookan origin-of-death myth, for example, as a student of chinuk wawa.
A Western or anthropological approach might think of such stories as remnants of a bygone era. However, for many Indigenous people, myths "are active ... they communicate huge mores and whatever it means to be part of a community, what its values are,” he says.
Most of his work is for a specific audience, Hopinka adds. For example, malni is for an audience that speaks chinuk wawa or is somehow a part of the community. But that does not mean outsiders cannot watch it.
“I am not focused on the didactic but the feelings that the film can potentially convey. For someone who has no understanding of this culture or this community, [I hope they can] access that emotional register. I can give facts and numbers and statistics. But I don’t know if that will help an outside audience understand what the depths are of this community.”
Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.