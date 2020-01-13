 Skip to main content

Film

Paul Massey, Dean DeBlois among Canadians nominated for an Oscar

Victoria Ahearn
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Paul Massey accepts the award for best sound mixing for Bohemian Rhapsody, at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Animator Dean DeBlois, sound engineer Paul Massey, production designer Dennis Gassner, and filmmaker Meryam Joobeur will be among those representing Canada at this year’s Oscars.

DeBlois, who hails from Aylmer, Que., got a nod for best animated feature this morning for “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” which he wrote and directed.

It’s the final instalment in the Oscar-nominated animated film trilogy, which has the lead voice of Montreal-raised actor Jay Baruchel as a young Viking named Hiccup.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Massey is in the running for best sound mixing on “Ford v Ferrari.”

The biographical drama stars Matt Damon as American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as British driver Ken Miles.

Vancouver-born Gassner is a contender for best production design on the epic war film “1917.”

And the Montreal-based, Tunisian-born Joobeur is nominated for best live action short for “Brotherhood.”

“Brotherhood” is about a Tunisian shepherd who faces a dilemma when his estranged eldest son returns home from Syria with a mysterious young wife.

The film is a co-production between Tunisia, Canada, Qatar and Sweden.

DeBlois was previously nominated for Oscars for 2011’s “How to Train Your Dragon” and the 2015 sequel.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the ninth Oscar nomination for Massey, who was born in England but early in his career lived in Toronto before moving to Los Angeles.

Last year he won the golden statuette for his work on “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Massey worked in Toronto for 13 years, eventually moving into TV and film post-production, before moving to Los Angeles to concentrate on features.

This is Gassner’s seventh Oscar nod. He won the honour in 1992 for “Bugsy,” and was last nominated in 2018 for “Blade Runner 2049,” directed by Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Joobeur’s previous films include the 2012 documentary short “Gods, Weeds and Revolutions,” about a young woman who returns to Tunisia and deals with her grandfather’s Alzheimer’s.

Her 2017 short fiction film, “Born in the Maelstrom,” follows a young biracial woman as she struggles to find her identity.

