Star of hockey documentary Red Penguins lost a girl but gained a goiter in Russia

Steven Warshaw had a very successful trip to Russia in the early 1990s – successful in that he made it back alive. “It was terrible,” Warshaw says. “I had my heart broken by a beautiful Russian woman and I lost my thyroid gland.
Lost a girl, gained a goiter – all for the love of hockey.
Warshaw is the star of Gabe Polsky’s lively documentary Red Penguins, the bonkers story of an American consortium’s short-lived association with the Central Red Army hockey team in the wild, early days of post-Communist Russia. Warshaw was an offbeat marketing maestro hired by a group of investors that included Michael J. Fox and the Pittsburgh Penguins to re-energize the legendary Moscow-based franchise.
Devising promotions and stunts that included beer-serving bears and stripteasing cheerleaders, Warshaw breathed new life into a team that had been decimated by the National Hockey League, which had stripped the Red Army and Russian hockey of its best players. Because of that player-poaching, the Russians didn’t trust Warshaw. Valery Gushin, the team’s thuggish general manager, bullied him and boldly skimmed money.
“He enjoyed the intimidation,” Warshaw says of Gushin, who is in the film as well. “Once, when I asked him about an item on the team’s financial statement, he told me if I kept asking I was going to wind up dead.”
Warshaw is a small, fidgety fellow. He’s also a bit of a hustler – if he wasn’t, the film would have never been made. Polsky’s feature documentary debut as director was 2004′s Red Army, a rise-and-fall chronicle of a Soviet hockey dynasty. While in New York a few years ago promoting that film, he was approached by Warshaw, who pitched his story about his unusual time in Russia.
“I thought Steve was a little strange, to be honest,” says Polsky, sitting next to Red Penguins’s protagonist in an otherwise empty cavernous space at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. “And besides, having just made Red Army, the last thing I wanted to hear about was Russian hockey.”
But Warshaw persisted, as is his wont. He sent Polsky a box of documents from his Russian escapade, including photos, videos and binders of contracts and memos. “It was a crazy story,” Polsky says. “It was so dramatic, so funny, so dark and so weird that eventually I felt I could do something with it, in tone, that I hadn’t done before.”
The documentary serves as a comically minded cautionary tale involving capitalism and opportunism run amok in Moscow. “It was an unbelievable transformation,” Polsky says of the postcommunism chaos, “from one extreme to another.”
Reborn and rebranded as the Russian Penguins with a lovable mascot to boot, the team wasn’t very good. Regardless, Warshaw’s flair for gimmicks and talent for deal-making soon filled the team’s looted, dilapidated arena with confused fans. It was all sizzle and no steak – the marketing hijinks were as foreign to Russians as blue jeans and democracy.
Things devolved quickly. Government officials were on the take; agreements with the Penguins were rejigged, and not in the investors’ favour. “Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola, Ernst & Young, they were all being ripped off,” Warshaw says. “The mafia, the garbage police, the tax police, everyone had their hand in.”
It all played out like a movie, somewhere between Slap Shot and Martin Scorsese’s Casino. According to Polsky, a lot of people who have seen the Red Penguins have told him, “You can’t write this stuff.”
Apparently Hollywood did try to make a feature film out of Warshaw’s story in the late 1990s. According to Warshaw, Universal Studios paid Barry Kemp (who created TV’s Coach and Newhart) a hefty sum to write a script.
“Michael J. Fox was going to play me,” Warshaw says. “But Universal already had Kevin Costner’s baseball film For the Love of the Game, and they didn’t want another sports movie that year. So they put it on the shelf,” where it presumably still remains.
The East-West association between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Red Army didn’t last. Hemorrhaging cash, Penguins owner Howard Baldwin and other investors pulled out after a couple of years.
Before Warshaw took the Moscow-based job, he had been mulling over an offer by Bill Comrie, then the owner of the Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions and co-owner of the San Diego Gulls of the International Hockey League. Does he regret his choice to go to Russia?
“Not at all,” Warshaw says. “I thought the Russian opportunity was something groundbreaking and fascinating and could move the needle politically and culturally. It didn’t work out as I hoped, but I was able to enjoy the beauty and grandeur of Russian hockey, and I learned a ton.”
Warshaw is currently chief executive officer and managing director of Universal Sports Marketing. Interview over, he hands me a t-shirt and a handful of hockey cards left over from his Russian Penguins misadventure. Still alive. Still hustling.
Red Penguins is available digitally on-demand starting Aug. 4.
Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.