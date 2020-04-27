 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Film

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to hit Disney+ on May 4

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Daisy Ridley in a scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Canadian Press

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 4, about two months earlier than scheduled.

The Walt Disney Co. said Monday that The Rise of Skywalker will land on the streaming service timed to what’s referred to as “Star Wars Day” after the slogan of “May the Fourth be with you.” The release will give fans the option of streaming the full nine-part saga on the annual Star Wars holiday.

The Rise of Skywalker was released for digital rental and video-on-demand in March, so the timing of its streaming arrival isn’t unusual. The film, directed by J.J. Abrams, was the worst reviewed of the nine Star Wars installments, with a 52 per cent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed more than $1-billion in its theatrical run begun on Dec. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

During the pandemic, Disney has diverted several of its titles to its streaming service early for housebound viewers. It also sent Frozen 2 and Onward to Disney+ early, and plans to premiere Artemis Fowl on the streaming platform in May in place of a theatrical release. Disney+ has accrued about 50 million subscribers since launching late last year.

