Film Stars of original Jurassic Park to return for Jurassic World 3

Stars of original Jurassic Park to return for Jurassic World 3

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role from 1993's Jurassic Park in the upcoming Jurassic World 3.

The Canadian Press

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their Jurassic Park roles in the upcoming Jurassic World 3.

Their castings were announced Tuesday night by executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow at a screening of Jurassic World attended by Dern. While Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm appeared in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dern and Neill haven’t been back with the dinosaurs since 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

All originated their roles in the 1993 original Jurassic Park.

Trevorrow, who helmed 2015’s Jurassic World, will direct the next installment following J.A. Bayona’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Those two films grossed $1.67 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

Jurassic World 3, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is to be released in June 2021.

