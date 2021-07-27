 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Film

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Stillwater’s Tom McCarthy on getting Matt Damon to go MAGA, all without uttering the word ‘Trump’

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Director Tom McCarthy, left, and Matt Damon at the 74th international film festival Cannes in southern France on July 11, 2021.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Once in a blessed while, there are interviews with filmmakers that I never, ever want to end. Even if I’m not a fan of the work being discussed. Such was the case last week when I got on a camera-less Zoom session with Tom McCarthy, director of the new legal drama/domestic rom-com/whodunnit thriller Stillwater, one of the most compelling and baffling films of the season.

Matt Damon thriller Stillwater is wonderfully compelling before becoming completely baffling

While I don’t think that the Matt Damon-starring movie is successful, exactly, it is endlessly interesting. Inspired by the tabloid saga of American student Amanda Knox, who was convicted (and later acquitted) for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher while abroad in Italy, Stillwater switches locales to Marseille and opens long after the trial of Knox stand-in Allison (Abigail Breslin). That character isn’t even Stillwater’s focus, with the movie instead looking at her Red State father Bill (Damon) and his efforts to navigate France’s legal system – when he’s not slowly cozying up to local actress Virginie (Camille Cottin).

There are so many elements of Stillwater worthy of discussion – including its whiplash-inducing finale, which I won’t dive into here – that I could’ve gently interrogated the filmmaker for hours. But with a polite 15 minutes at my disposal, I managed to lob a few queries to McCarthy, best known for directing Oscar-winner Spotlight, about how his most unusual movie came to be.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea for this film began long before Spotlight, but also I assume before Michael Winterbottom’s Amanda Knox-inspired film, 2014′s The Face of an Angel?

I started this about 10 years ago with a writer named Marcus Hinchey, and we were both taken with the Knox case. But we didn’t want to tell a true-crime story, so we wrote a script based on this relationship between a father and daughter. But after a year, we had a draft that I wasn’t prepared to move forward on: It was a more straight-up thriller, man-on-a-mission story that lacked an emotional and human dimension. Six years later, I had a break, and took the script out again. I loved the set-up, just not the movie beyond that.

And so you made the unusual step of reaching out, cold, to French writers Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré?

I was thinking, what French films do I admire? I liked Jacques Audiard’s work, so I tracked down the two guys who worked with him extensively. This was 2016, a tumultuous time in this country. Suddenly I was eager to explore what was driving Bill. Who is this guy from Oklahoma? He wasn’t an oil-worker roughneck then, just a blue-collar worker. So I travelled to Oklahoma to meet people there and it grew from that point on.

An Oklahoma-by-way-of-France film.

Everything I was reporting back to the French writers felt like we were heading in the right direction. What I liked most was the new majority of the movie was happening in Marseilles, which is a great lens to examine America. A vantage point that is far away, not so politically charged. Travel frees us up to think about our place in the world. It felt like all the pieces were coming together.

Is that not an unusual collaboration process?

Story continues below advertisement

We had this initial awkward Zoom where they said, “We like the idea but not the script. Are you willing to start from page one?” I came to Paris for a week, and we hit it off. The back and forth over e-mail afterward went on for six or seven months. Every movie takes time, but this one benefitted from stepping away and reapproaching it and giving it time.

And it gave us a lot of time to talk about what America is right now. What does that country mean to the rest of the world? We discussed America’s moral authority in the world. Are we the beacon on the hill? Do we have a moral imperative, and what does that mean in terms of Bill? When we started to swim in those waters, it felt compelling and relevant.

There’s that moment in the film where Bill sidesteps the question of whether or not he voted for Trump. He says he couldn’t vote because of his criminal record. Were you concerned that if you had your lead character explicitly supporting Trump, that it would alienate your audience?

Fair question. You know, we got to a point in the movie where we had the elephant in the room. I felt like every time I went to Europe, people would just finally say, “What is it like in your country? What is going on?” There was a fervent interest and fascination. So we felt like there was a moment in the movie, but like we do often in the movie, we try to subvert expectations of how a scene is going to play.

We decided that Virginie’s friend, she can’t help herself asking Bill the question. Maybe Virginie would, maybe not. So that felt right. The other part of the conversation was coming out of research. The truth of the matter is Bill probably would’ve voted for Trump. He’s an oil guy. They vote where they eat. Republicans said they’re going to drill forever. Trump went to Oklahoma. Roughnecks might not like Trump, but they’re going to vote for him. I get that. I might not agree, but as a husband and a father and a provider, I get it.

Stillwater opens July 30 in theatres across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

This interview has been condensed and edited.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies