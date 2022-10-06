Jaeden Martell as Craig and Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.Nicole Rivelli/Netflix/Netflix

Do you ever feel like you’re drowning … but you haven’t even left your couch? Welcome to the Great Content Overload Era, where there are so many new films and series being released on streaming platforms every day that it can feel hard to keep your head above the zeitgeist waters. To help you navigate the choppy digital waves, here are The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Netflix)

As we’re now officially in the thick of spooky season, expect the streamers to start rolling out (and maybe sometimes even dumping) all their sticky new horror content. But the new feature Mr. Harrigan’s Phone isn’t quite the chiller you might be expecting, in a good way. While based on a Stephen King short story about a teenager who starts getting calls from his deceased benefactor – and featuring Donald Sutherland in prime old-guy-creepy mode – the feature film adaptation by director John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Blind Side) leans more toward the sentimental than the super-scary. So while this movie is the second 2022 “horror” entry to focus on supernatural phone shenanigans (after this summer’s The Black Phone), it’s decidedly more pleasant, even comforting.

Werewolf By Night (Disney+)

Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell in Werewolf By Night.Marvel Studio/Disney+

Even though the entire history of comic books can be traced back to the horror genre – what better, more economical a way to deliver gory chills to the youth of America? – the current era of superhero entertainment largely keeps its distance from ghouls and ghosts. But following this year’s Doctor Strange sequel, which was more ghastly than any Marvel Cinematic Universe entry thus far, the MCU is further dipping its toes into horror with Werewolf By Night. A special Halloween-timed one-off, the one-hour special stars Gael Garcia Bernal in this monster-hunting tale – and if it works (ie., Disney+ subscriber numbers jump), expect more MCU frights to come.

Let the Right One In, Season 1 (Crave)

Ian Foreman as Isaiah and Madison Taylor Baez as Eleanor in Let The Right One In.Francisco Roman/Crave

Speaking of horror and intellectual property, this new Showtime series offers solid evidence that Swedish writer John Ajvide Lindqvist might have stumbled upon the most successful vampire franchise of the contemporary era. His 2004 novel about a young boy and his friendship with a centuries-old vampire (who looks like a 12-year-old girl) has so far been made into an acclaimed Swedish-language film, a 2010 English-language remake, a 2013 play, and now a series. This one stars Mexican actor Damian Bichir, and drops the childhood friendship angle for pursuing a father-daughter story about a man searching for a cure to their child’s vampirism.

Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video)

Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey star in Catherine Called Birdy.Amazon Prime

The second of Lena Dunham’s two 2022 films, the TIFF-certified Catherine Called Birdy has to be better than the writer-director’s awkward sex comedy Sharp Stick from earlier this year. And word out of the festival circuit is that Birdy, an adaptation of author Karen Cushman’s YA millennial favourite, is as strong as anything Dunham has done since HBO’s Girls. Following the titular Birdy (Bella Ramsey), a witty 14-year-old girl living in 13th-century England, the film arrives as potentially ideal family viewing for those living with wiser-beyond-their-years teens.

Three Thousand Years of Longing (on-demand, including Apple TV, Google Play, Cineplex Store)

Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in Three Thousand Years of Longing.Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc./The Associated Press

Unfairly ignored at the box office this past August, George Miller’s adaptation of A.S. Byatt’s short story is ripe for rediscovery at home. An admirably bombastic riff on everything from the Epic of Gilgamesh to Chaucer, Shakespeare and One Thousand and One Nights (one of Miller’s first images is a brief shot of a plane splashed with the name “Scheherazade Airlines”), Three Thousand focuses on the curious relationship between a scholar (Tilda Swinton) and the genie (Idris Elba) she accidentally conjures. Romantic and idiosyncratic at the same time, the film is something of a wish come true.