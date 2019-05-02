 Skip to main content

Film Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood announced as late addition to Cannes Film Festival

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood announced as late addition to Cannes Film Festival

Jake Coyle
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Quentin Tarantino is going back to Cannes, after all.

The director’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was announced as a late addition to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. It will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer’s starriest, most anticipated films to the Cannes’ red carpet.

When Cannes’ artistic director Thierry Fremaux announced the festival’s official selections last month, he said he was hopeful Tarantino would finish editing in time for the film to return to the festival where Pulp Fiction 25 years ago won Cannes’ top award, the Palme d’Or.

“We were afraid the film would not be ready,” Fremaux said in a statement Thursday. “But Quentin Tarantino, who has not left the editing room in four months, is a real, loyal and punctual child of Cannes.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which opens in theatres July 26, is set in late ‘60s Los Angeles and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a TV actor and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double. Margot Robbie co-stars as Sharon Tate, the actress murdered by Charles Manson’s followers in 1969.

As a producer, DiCaprio will additionally bring a documentary on climate change to Cannes titled Ice on Fire.

Fremaux also added Abdellatif Kechiche’s Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo to the festival’s main slate Thursday. Kechiche won the Palme d’Or in 2013 for Blue Is the Warmest Color. Last year, French authorities investigated the director for sexual assault after a complaint filed in Paris. Through his attorney, Kechiche has denied the allegation.

The Cannes Film Festival opens May 14 with the premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die and runs through May 25.

