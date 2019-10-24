The Phantom of the Paradise’s Paul Williams on the cult film’s legacy, 45 years later

On the occasion of its 45th anniversary, Brian De Palma’s Phantom of the Paradise, a rock-horror parody of The Phantom of the Opera, will be screened by Cineplex across Canada. The songwriter Paul Williams, who wrote the score and starred in the film, spoke to The Globe and Mail about his three decades of sobriety and a cult film beloved by Winnipeg people in particular.
Can you believe you’re even around to talk about a film made in 1974, one that wasn’t well received when it was released?
Isn’t it bizarre? You can’t be quick to write something off as failure. If you’re patient enough, and you don’t get hit by a car when you’re jaywalking drunk, it’s amazing you can actually live to a point where, almost 30 years after putting the plug in the jug, we’re having this conversation. I am beyond grateful.
You’re sober now, but where were you in 1974?
I was certainly drinking and I was beginning to use drugs. But the 1970s were very productive for me. I was also totally addicted to the attention I was getting. Anytime someone wanted to talk to Paul Williams, I was there. It was my favourite subject. That addiction was outrun by my alcoholism and cocaine addiction by the late seventies.
Although the film wasn’t a critical or box office success, it did well in Winnipeg. Is there a reason for that?
I know the film was basically ignored everywhere except for two cities, Paris and Winnipeg. And I think Winnipeg is responsible for not only the growth and awareness of Phantom of the Paradise over the years, but for a lot of the things that are coming to me now. Edgar Wright put me in Baby Driver. He’s been so wonderfully complimentary about my career. I think, back then, they weren’t sure how to promote Phantom of the Paradise. Is it a concert film? Is it a horror film? Is it a comedy? For some reason the 'Peggers just embraced it. They’re devoted to it and that’s contributed to the attention the film receives today.
The film also led to your connection with the guys in Daft Punk, yes?
That’s right. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter met at a Paris theatre where the film was showing. They’ve seen it 20 times together. The reason I was on stage accepting a Grammy in 2014 for a Daft Punk record I sang on and wrote a couple of songs on, was because those guys loved Phantom of the Paradise. You know, I’m actually glad the film wasn’t a big hit when it came out. There’s such a beautiful story in the kindness of the people who loved it.
How was the film presented to you by director Brian De Palma, when you were asked to write the music?
I actually thought I was the weirdest choice for it, based on the fact that I wrote all these co-dependent anthems and middle-of-the-road songs, recorded by The Carpenters and Three Dog Night. It was anything but hardcore rock and roll. It’s funny, I never asked Brian why he asked me to write the music. Possibly, it was my sense of humour, which was fairly acerbic. It balanced out all the sentimental songs I was writing.
Such as Evergreen, for A Star Is Born. What did you make of last year’s remake of that film?
I loved it. Our film was sweetly romantic and powerful, and I’m really proud of it. But I have to tell you, the grit and the reality and the authenticity of the new version by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga blew me away. There are moments of that film that reached in and grabbed my heart.
Last question. What’s the song you’re most proud of? Your favourite Paul Williams song?
For the The Muppet Movie in 1979, I wrote a song for Gonzo called I’m Going to Go Back There Someday. In the film, Gonzo, a flightless bird, looks at the sky and sings ‘I’m going to go back there someday.’ It was played at Jim Henson’s memorial service. It has one of my favourite lines I’ve ever written, which is ‘There’s not a word yet, for old friends who’ve just met.' I think it’s a fair description of some of the wonderful opportunities I’ve had to meet some great people through the years.
Phantom of the Paradise screens at Cineplex theatres across Canada, beginning Oct. 25
