The worst of the worst: 2019’s biggest film failures

Right off the bat: I have not yet seen Cats. Judging by the horrifying trailer and the seeming implausibility of a decent narrative film coming out of such an awful narrative-free musical, there is a chance that Tom Hooper’s film could be one of the worst movies of the year. Maybe. But due to the myriad challenges of newspaper-production deadlines and Universal Studios’ decision to screen Cats only two days ahead of its Dec. 20 release, I cannot offer an informed opinion on the film. Instead, I can only put forth the 10 following cinematic atrocities, certified to have made the past 12 months more awful than necessary. Enjoy?
1. Unplanned
Unplanned opens with one truth and one lie, both unintentional. In a sunny voiceover, the film’s hero, the American anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, informs the audience, “My story is not a neat and tidy one. In fact, it’s probably going to make you squirm a bit.” The first half of that narration requires a correction. Johnson’s real-life story, adapted here from her own memoir, is presented in a remarkably neat and tidy fashion. Simply put, the anti-abortion activist is right, and everyone who thinks otherwise is wrong and responsible for the “dehumanization” of the modern world. But I’ll give Johnson a point for the squirming: Unplanned will make you writhe in agony over how such an ugly, malicious and potentially dangerous piece of religious and political propaganda could have made its way into this world.
2. Lucky Day
A mean-spirited and aggressively dumb neo-noir in the vein of the many Quentin Tarantino knock-offs that flooded the market back in the mid-1990s, Roger Avary’s Lucky Day makes one long for the days of, say, Suicide Kings, Truth or Consequences, N.M., or, god help us, The Boondock Saints. At least those Tarantino mimics can be pardoned as the inevitable byproducts of an undeniable cultural moment – there’s no such excuse for Lucky Day, which arrives in 2019 feeling as fresh as whatever frost-burnt tube of fatty ground beef was kicking around Avary’s freezer circa Pulp Fiction’s premiere. The film is crassly violent, inexcusably sexist, horribly racist, rampantly homophobic – and, lucky for us, partly funded by the Canadian taxpayer, as Telefilm kicked in a little more than $3-million. It is not as if this kind of scumbag crime film can never work – among so many others, Avary’s one-time collaborator Tarantino has proved that lowlifes and their even-lower predilections can be the basis for thrilling cinema. But Lucky Day is not only filled with hateful characters – it’s a hateful film itself, a childish temper tantrum of a movie, screeching and uncontrollable.
3. The Goldfinch
Turning author Donna Tartt’s polarizing 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel into a film was never going to be easy – the book is 784 pages of wild coming-of-age Dickensian tragedy and pop-outrageousness, spread across decades and continents. But it didn’t have to be so frustratingly difficult, either. Telling the up-and-down life story of New York antique dealer Theo (Ansel Elgort as a young man, Oakes Fegley as a boy) whose mother was killed in a museum bombing, The Goldfinch gets the momentum of Tartt’s work all wrong. Director John Crowley and screenwriter Peter Straughan take their time when they should speed up, and move far too fast when they should take a beat to explain just what, exactly, is going on with Theo and his colourful crew of friends, lovers and enemies. The one exciting scene in the film even happens off-screen – from the way it’s described by one character to another, though, it sounded pretty neat.
4. Ugly Dolls
The best children’s movies tell a story first, and sell toys second. UglyDolls is a lazy flip, its main intention to foster the toy-aisle bond between kids and its quasi-hideous title characters. Director Kelly Asbury’s 87-minute ad for David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim’s line of plush toys focuses on Moxy (voiced by Kelly Clarkson), a cheerful plaything who, along with her fellow factory-reject friends, spends her days pining to be purchased for a child. That’s it. There is sloppy lip service to the idea of acceptance (“It’s our differences that make us shine!” is one of many blunt lines of dialogue delivered by your children’s favourite stars such as, um, Blake Shelton and Charli XCX, I guess?), a handful of forgettable songs and perhaps appropriately ugly visuals.
5. The Lion King
“This feels familiar. Where have I seen this before?” This question is heard late in director Jon Favreau’s version of The Lion King, delivered by the villainous Scar as he prepares to slay another member of the Mufasa monarchy. But I was muttering those very same words throughout the entire film, so bewildered was I by Favreau and Disney’s decision to produce a beat-by-beat facsimile of the 1994 animated classic. This 2019 Lion King not only feels extraordinarily familiar – it is pointless, too. Granted: Simba’s rise to the top of the animal kingdom is an entertaining and thrilling tale, if you’ve never seen it before. But you have. And for those too young to have been exposed to the original work, this version functions only as a less-worthy, and crassly profit-driven, exercise in the art of redundant repetition.
6. The Biggest Little Farm
Like the many flora and fauna populating the title property in The Biggest Little Farm, John Chester’s film is a tiny bit of everything. It begins as a cute and wholesome slice-of-life documentary, chronicling Chester and his wife Molly’s ambitions to leave Santa Monica to start a farm that “co-exists with nature.” But as the film stretches on, and as Chester begins to slather his narration with eye-rolling lines such as, “Along with the coyote died my uncompromising idealism,” the film’s harmless pro-nature message is replaced with an unbearably drippy sense of self-congratulatory idealism, turning the film into a home movie by way of humble-brag. And then, by the hour mark, it’s merely a giant commercial for the couple’s 200-acre Apricot Lane Farms in Moorpark, Calif. Chester is a talented ad-man, but he’s no documentarian. Or, at least, he doesn’t pose many of the basic questions that anyone not invested in the success of Apricot Lane Farms would have. Chester is heavily invested in the ins and outs of manure, but he either can’t, or chooses not to, smell the stink coming off his own film.
7. The Kindness of Strangers
Maybe Lone Scherfig titled her new film The Kindness of Strangers as a pre-emptive defence mechanism. Maybe, the Danish director thought, critics and audiences will check their own empathy levels before deciding whether they liked her new drama or not. Maybe strangers will be kind. Sorry to burst that presumption, but dear lord, I’ve been searching high and low for something nice to say about this mess, and I have come up nearly empty. Okay, one kind word: Bill Nighy is clearly enjoying himself playing a New York businessman whose caviar restaurant improbably becomes a beacon for a host of impoverished ne’er-do-wells. But that is the only nicety I can muster for this otherwise cartoonish treacle, in which every character behaves as though they are an alien unfamiliar with our world and every emotion is underscored by an offensively blunt score. And we haven’t even touched how Scherfig makes Zoe Kazan’s young mother the stupidest person to ever wander Manhattan, unintentionally equating domestic abuse with naivety.
8. Glass
Fashioned by M. Night Shyamalan as the tail-end of a trilogy that only exists because of two minutes he tacked on at the end of Split, Glass unites the lead character from that movie, a multiple-personality-burdened killer (James McAvoy), with the pseudo-superhero David (Bruce Willis) and sorta-super-villain Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) from Unbreakable. In short order, they’re all locked together in a psych ward by Dr. Staple (Sarah Paulson), who tries to convince each of them that their superpowers – which we all witnessed in their respective films – are delusions of grandeur. But then … well, no, that’s everything. Despite Glass being touted as a 19-years-in-the-making superhero showdown, Shyamalan is content to drain anything resembling tension, action or entertainment from the proceedings. This could all be read as subversive. But only if you’re, say, Shyamalan’s mother. Or Shyamalan himself, who is obviously pleased with himself, so much so that the finale is essentially the director congratulating himself for making what he seems to believe is a world-changing film.
9. Lucy in the Sky
Sorta-kinda-not-really based on the true story of NASA astronaut Lisa Nowak, who was charged with attempted kidnapping in the wake of an affair with a fellow astronaut, Lucy in the Sky never decides what cinematic orbit it should occupy. Noah Hawley’s directorial debut may have started out as a feminist-forward film decrying the fact that women have to work five times as hard to succeed in the workplace, but it ends up being a movie whose message boils down to “Ladies be crazy.” Hawley can be a visually inventive storyteller, as evidenced by his TV reboot of Fargo and his superhero series Legion. But blown up to the big screen, his aesthetic is summed up by switching the aspect ratios several dozen times – to convey what, we’re never sure.
10. Charlie’s Angels / Men In Black: International / Terminator: Dark Fate / Hellboy (four-way tie)
Did these movies actually exist? It feels like each one of these misbegotten franchise reboots was conjured in a fever dream, or imagined during a coke binge in the Hollywood Hills, or produced as part of some perverse dare. But checking The Globe and Mail archives, and the box-office receipts … no, they’re real. Real! And they are all totally, completely, unforgivably unnecessary.
Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.