Open this photo in gallery: A picketer carries a sign on the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Hollywood is celebrating after the gruelling 148-day Writers Guild of America strike ended with a deal giving screenwriters significant protections from AI and a bit more sag in their pockets thanks to sizeable pay and residual increases.

But what happens after we breathe in this rare victory for writers in media? There’s still an actors’ strike to resolve before a lot of crews in the U.S. and Canada can get back into production. As for audiences, once we’re done with Reservation Dogs, the monumental dramedy series in its final run at Disney+, we’re looking over the horizon at a slightly anemic fall and winter TV landscape. Broadcasters and streamers are spreading out the few shows completed before the strike, while filling their calendars, if not our eyeballs, with a lot of international fare, docuseries and reality TV shows.

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists members have reason to be optimistic as they continue to strike for fairer compensation and protections against AI. The deal that the striking writers and the WGA’s negotiating committee fought hard for, which is yet to be ratified, will include a cumulative 12.5 per cent increase in residuals and prohibitions against using AI or allowing a WGA member’s material to train AI.

With that deal, writers can get back to work on popular shows that were shut down during the WGA strike, such as Abbott Elementary, Andor, Cobra Kai, Stranger Things and Severance, along with series that are shot in Canada such as The Last Of Us, Yellowjackets, The Handmaid’s Tale and comedian Mae Martin’s upcoming Netflix thriller Tall Pines. However, none of those shows will be going to camera without the actors. And if that work stoppage continues for much longer, we could be left with a TV landscape that is mostly Love Island and Late Night.

A quick glance at the fall and winter schedule reveals a few big highlights peering out from between the reality TV content. These include the new season of Marvel series Loki, the Frasier reboot, an off-kilter looking comedy series from the Safdie brothers (Uncut Gems) called The Curse, starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, and the new True Detective starring Jodie Foster.

When all those dry up, audiences on both sides of the border may end up getting cozier with CanCon, since the strikes didn’t interrupt local productions such as the upcoming Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, which is expected in spring 2024, and the new season of Bilal Baig’s CBC Gem comedy series Sort Of, which premieres Nov. 17. NBC also picked up seasons three and four of Canadian medical drama Transplant to fill its strike-addled fall schedule for U.S. audiences.

Immediately returning after the writers’ strike are the talk shows that were among the first to halt production when the work stoppage began. These shows, unaffected by the SAG-AFTRA strike since their hosts are covered under a separate contract in good standing with the union, are planning their comebacks for October.

That scene may provide all the drama we need over the coming months, given recent headlines involving Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore. Earlier this month, Rolling Stone published an investigation into Fallon’s allegedly erratic and toxic behaviour on the set of The Tonight Show. (Fallon publicly apologized following the report.) Meanwhile, Barrymore kicked the hornet’s nest by attempting to bring back her daytime talk show for its fourth season without her writers, before the WGA strike was resolved. Her apologetic insistence that The Drew Barrymore Show must go on in order to support staff and meet contractual obligations led to an online flogging (and she ultimately abandoned her plan for an early return).

Now that the WGA strike is resolved, all eyes are on the SAG-AFTRA settlement.

The effects of the actors’ strike continue to reverberate. On Wednesday, local broadcaster Corus announced that it is shutting down Entertainment Tonight Canada, a long-running program that was a regular stop for actors promoting their movies and TV shows. The cost-saving decision may have been a long time coming in a news media landscape purging entertainment coverage, but it’s hard not to wonder whether the lack of A-list talent available for interviews over the past few months expedited its end.

The writers’ deal seemed to indicate the studios, having already taken a blow after the pandemic, are eager to see actors back in business. But while we wait for the industry to get back into the swing of things, we’ll probably have to settle for a few TV dates with Love Island Games.

