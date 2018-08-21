TIFF 2018: Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert films added as festival hits 255 features

Open this photo in gallery Natalie Portman in Vox Lux. Courtesy of TIFF

Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman and a powerful roster of #TimesUp-related voices are heading to the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

On Tuesday morning, the Toronto International Film Festival unveiled its final round of programming announcements for its 43rd annual festival, adding two more special presentation features to the mix (the world premiere of Neil Jordan’s Greta, starring Huppert, and the North American premiere of Portman’s Vox Lux, directed by art-house daring Brady Corbet), as well as 46 features from the Discovery lineup, heralding new filmmakers from 37 different countries.

“We are thrilled to present a lineup so rich in distinct new voices committed to great storytelling,” Kerri Craddock, director of festival programming, said in a statement. “With 48 per cent of the titles directed by women, the festival’s Discovery section hopefully signals that change is on the horizon in the international film industry.”

That call for change is also reflected in the details for TIFF’s first “Share Her Journey” rally, being held the morning of Sept. 8 on “Festival Street” (a.k.a. King Street West, which will be closed to traffic for the first four days of the festival for the fifth year in a row). The event, which TIFF is holding with the support of such social-media-sparked movements as #TimesUp and #AfterMeToo, will feature addresses from Stacy L. Smith, founder of the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Sundance’s executive director Keri Putnam, filmmaker Amma Asante and Canadian actor Mia Kirshner, co-founder of #AfterMeToo.

Meanwhile, TIFF also added Mira Nair, Indian-American director of Oscar nominee Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, and Queen of Katwe, among other features, to the festival’s Platform jury, which will judge a dozen films of “high artistic merit.”

Nair joins previously announced jurors, Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr and South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong, in helping decide the winner of this year’s $25,000 Platform prize. Nair replaces German director Margarethe von Trotta, who was originally announced as a member of the jury this past May. (Von Trotta’s new documentary, Searching for Ingmar Bergman, is still slated to have its North American premiere in Toronto.)

“Mira Nair’s remarkable body of work makes her one of the most interesting and tenacious directors working today,” Piers Handling, TIFF’s director and CEO, said in a statement. “Mira has always shown a vision and passion that make her a perfect fit for this year’s Platform jury."

TIFF’s last programming announcement for this year’s festival brings the total number of 2018 features to 255, one film less than last year’s lineup, and almost 14 per cent fewer films than 2016′s lineup of 296 features.

THE 43rd edition of TIFF runs Sept. 6 through 16 (tiff.net)