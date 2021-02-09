Toronto Black Film Festival founder aims to showcase under-represented stories onscreen

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film

Register
AdChoices

Toronto Black Film Festival founder aims to showcase under-represented stories onscreen

Aparita Bhandari
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Fabienne Colas founded and now manages nine film festivals around the world, including the Toronto Black Film Festival.

The Canadian Press

A serious case of imposter syndrome brought Fabienne Colas to Canada from Haiti. Even though she had worked hard to become a model and an award-winning actress at home, it seemed to her like the accolades had come almost too easily.

“I thought if I go somewhere where no one knows me … and get success, then [I] deserve it,” she says from her Montreal home.

Once in Canada, however, she discovered her real talent lay in shining a spotlight on others. Colas founded and now manages nine film festivals around the world, including the Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF), which runs virtually from Feb. 10 to 21.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s TBFF opens with Foster Boy, directed by Youssef Delara. Starring Louis Gossett Jr. and Matthew Modine, the drama looks at the broken foster care system in America. Inspired by true events, the movie has resonance in Canada, says Colas, pointing to examples of systemic racism and prejudice on this side of the border.

The festival closes with Dope is Death, a documentary about an acupuncture detoxification program established in America in 1973 – a project led by the Black Panther Party and Dr. Mutulu Shakur, the late rapper Tupac Shakur’s stepfather.

Before the pandemic, the festivals managed by Colas attracted almost a million attendees, supported thousands of artists, and offered industry professionals a chance to network with the likes of Spike Lee, P.K. Subban and Alfre Woodard.

In 2012, Colas launched the Being Black in Canada program, which offers mentorship, training and funding to Black filmmakers. In 2020, the program enabled 20 emerging filmmakers from Montreal, Toronto and Halifax to create short documentaries. Their works will premiere at TBFF before also screening at the Halifax Black Film Festival (Feb. 23 to 28) and Montreal International Black Film Festival (September 2021).

“We don’t lack the talent, we lack the opportunity,” Colas says, noting her passion lies in creating opportunities for others she wishes she had early in her career as a struggling artist in Canada.

Growing up as a shy child in Haiti, she was driven to become a model after being passed over during a talent-scouting event held at her Catholic girls’ school.

“I was about eight or ten [years old]. That was my first big rejection,” Colas says. Realizing timidity had worked against her, she focused on gaining self-confidence, going on to win the title of Miss Haiti in 2000. She moved into the entertainment industry, convincing veteran Haitian filmmaker Raphael Stines to cast her in the TV series Pè Toma. That role led to several movies, with parts written specifically for her.

Story continues below advertisement

Then Colas set her sights on the North American market, making several trips to Los Angeles looking for her big break, leaving friends and family confused. While people at home were calling her the Haitian Halle Berry, she was starting to question herself.

“It was the imposter syndrome. I never understood why, but it was very intense,” Colas recalls. “I don’t have an answer for why … because I created my opportunities. I worked very hard to be lucky. Maybe it’s just what we face as women – especially women of colour.”

In the midst of her quest to conquer Hollywood, Colas decided to meet up with a pen pal in Chicoutimi, Que., landing at the Montreal airport in April 2000.

“It was my first time in Canada, and there was a snowstorm. Meanwhile I was dressed in sandals, jeans and a tank top,” she says with a laugh. Her friend showed up with a big coat and a pair of winter boots. “The snow was up to my knees. I had seen it in movies, but I didn’t know what it felt like.”

Her friend convinced Colas to stay in Montreal, and take smaller steps towards her big-screen dreams.

“I was 20, 21 at the time. I thought I had all the time in the world,” Colas says.

Story continues below advertisement

Though she took all the right steps – taking acting classes, finding an agent, signing up with actors’ unions – breaking into the Canadian entertainment industry proved to be just as difficult as south of the border. When she tried to submit Haitian films to Canadian film festivals, she was similarly disappointed.

“At the time, they were digital films,” she says. “Festivals wanted 35 mm films. Our films were considered cheap films from a Third World country.”

Frustrated with the rejections, she started the Fabienne Colas Foundation in 2005 to foster inclusion in the arts, launching the Montreal International Black Film Festival later that year. The film festival expanded to Toronto, then Halifax, eventually branching out as far as New York and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

There are still many battles to be fought in striving for better representation in the industry, Colas points out, noting funding remains a constant issue. Projects with Black talent taking the lead – either in front of or behind the camera – are still few and far between. Failure is not seen as an option, she adds.

“How many things featuring white folks flop? Still, more get made,” Colas says.

Conversations around diversity in the industry feel a little more meaningful these days, given the dialogue sparked by movements such as Black Lives Matters, Colas adds, but she’s hoping to create even more space for inclusion around the creative table.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m on a mission to create Black film festivals everywhere,” she says. “Like Oprah said, ‘Find your purpose.’ I found my purpose a few years ago – it is to amplify other people’s voices.”

The Toronto Black Film Festival runs online Feb. 10-21.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies