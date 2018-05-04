Toronto’s Inside Out film festival unveils 2018 lineup

In a city with more film festivals than subway stations, the Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival stands out. Not only because it is one of the largest LGBT-themed film fests in the world, but because in its 28 years, Inside Out has consistently expanded its curatorial voice, with a careful eye toward showcasing emerging filmmakers both within Canada and abroad.

This year’s lineup continues Inside Out’s keen sense of programming, kicking off May 24 with the international premiere of Silas Howard’s A Kid Like Jake. The drama, which premiered to raves at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this winter, focuses on Alex (Claire Danes) and Greg (Jim Parsons), two New York professionals and parents who grow concerned about their four-year-old son, Jake (Leo James Davis) after he begins to exhibit more feminine traits.

Another highly anticipated Sundance premiere that will make its way to Inside Out is Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which stars Chloe Grace Moretz and captured the Grand Jury Prize for U.S. Drama at the indie film fest.

Of Inside Out’s 49 feature-film selections, other highlights include Brett Haley’s drama Hearts Beat Loud, starring Kiersey Clemons and Ted Danson; Amy Adrion’s documentary Half the Picture, featuring interviews with Ava DuVernay, Jill Soloway, and Lena Dunham; and the world premiere of Canadian filmmaker Sook-Yin Lee’s drama Octavio Is Dead, starring Rosanna Arquette and Sarah Gadon.

“Our programming team has raised the bar again this year in delivering a lineup that truly represents the broad diversity of our LGBTQ communities and histories,” Andria Wilson, executive director of Inside Out, said in a statement. “This year’s festival will offer more opportunities than ever for connection, conversation, and celebration.”

Inside Out runs May 24 through June 3 in Toronto.